TAIPEI. “If the United States does not pull the brakes and continue on the wrong path, there will certainly be conflict and confrontation. Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?” This is the most dramatic passage of the press conference of Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister, on the prospects for Beijing’s foreign policy. A long-awaited conference, because it was included in the annual context of the legislative “two sessions”, but also because it was Qin’s debut in his new guise. He, who until a few months ago was the Chinese ambassador in Washington, has used very harsh words towards the United States. “Containment and repression will not make America great and will not stop China‘s renewal,” said Qin, who used Xi Jinping’s own lexicon in accusing his rival of what is wrong in the bilateral relationship: “protectionism, hegemonism, zero-sum game”. According to Qin, the US has a “distorted” perception of China which has led to the “presumption of guilt” over the alleged spy balloon affair which led to the suspension of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing. The restart of dialogue now seems further away than ever, also and above all due to the tensions over Taiwan.

Yesterday evening, the Financial Times unveiled plans for a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy. It should take place in California in early April, during a stopover as part of Tsai’s larger trip to Central America. Taipei and Washington believe it is less sensible to meet in California than in Taiwan as it seemed could happen in the next few months. Ma Qin indirectly clarified that the dossier is the main “red line” in relations between Beijing and Washington. “No one should underestimate our determination to reunify,” said the minister, who at the then most social moment of the conference pulled out the little red book of the constitution of the People’s Republic by reading the passage which claims that Taiwan belongs to Chinese territory.

Qin instead praised the relationship with Russia, based on “strategic trust” and “a good example of relations between large countries”. At the question of a journalist from Tass, the state press agency in Moscow, the minister spoke of a “partnership” and not an “alliance” to define relations, defined in any case as “a driving force for multilateralism”. On the war in Ukraine, Qin reiterated the Chinese position already expressed in the document published a few weeks ago: no to sanctions and yes to efforts for peace talks. He charges not too implicitly against the US and NATO when Qin spoke of an “invisible hand” pushing for the escalation of the conflict. On weapons, the minister guarantees that “China has not given weapons to either of the two parties involved”. The malignant ones could say that there is no guarantee on the future, also because Qin stressed that the US cannot make Beijing happy as it continues to supply Taiwan with weapons. Just last week, the White House approved a new $619 million package.

Qin went on to say that the region does not need an Asia-Pacific version of NATO. In this sense, he said that China and Japan are “close neighbors” who need each other. He conciliatory words towards Europe, in line with the recent tour of the Old Continent by Wang Yi, head of diplomacy of the Communist Party. Qin argues that China supports European integration and encourages “true strategic autonomy”. Ergo, an emancipation from the United States.