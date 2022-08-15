【View the country】

Five U.S. congressmen visit Taiwan, and China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and Taiwan Affairs Office

Markey, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Group of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led a group of five lawmakers from both parties to visit Taiwan. China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense, and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded to this on the 15th. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that a handful of politicians in the United States and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces are in tandem in their attempts to challenge the one-China principle. Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said that the eastern theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized a multi-service joint combat readiness patrol and actual combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island, which is a resolute response and a solemn deterrent to the US-Taiwan collusion and provocation. Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that he warned the DPP authorities that if they did not restrain themselves on the road of relying on foreign self-respect and seeking “independence” provocations, they would be severely punished. (World Wide Web)

National Energy Administration: It is organizing the preparation of the “Thousands of Towns and Tens of Villages Action to Harness the Wind” plan, striving to promote its implementation as soon as possible

Wang Dapeng, deputy director of the New Energy and Renewable Energy Department of the National Energy Administration, said that the next step will be to innovate the wind power investment and construction model and land use mechanism, focus on the implementation of the “Thousand Townships and Ten Thousand Villages Wind Harness Action”, vigorously promote the development of rural wind power, encourage villages The collective utilizes the stock collective land to participate in the development of decentralized wind power projects through mechanisms such as shareholding and revenue sharing. At present, the “Thousands of Towns and Tens of Villages Action to Harness the Wind” plan is being organized and implemented, and strive to be implemented as soon as possible. (Wind Energy Special Committee)

High temperature red warning continues to be issued! The highest temperature in some parts of 9 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities may exceed 40 degrees Celsius

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature red warning at 18:00 on the 15th: It is expected that during the day on August 16, the southern Xinjiang Basin and Turpan Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, southern Henan, central and southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang , Fujian, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern and northern Guizhou, central and northern Guangxi, and central and northern Guangdong will have a maximum temperature of 35 to 39 °C. Among them, eastern Sichuan, central and western Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, southern Anhui, and southeastern Hubei The highest temperature can reach above 40°C in parts of the western region, central and northern Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, central and northern Zhejiang, and the Turpan Basin in Xinjiang. (The Paper)

The centralized procurement of dental implants may be promoted faster in Anhui to implement price limits: no more than 2,200 yuan/piece for tertiary hospitals

Recently, many medical insurance bureaus issued notices to investigate the cost of dental implants. Some medical insurance bureaus mentioned the above “notice” in the news, which further confirmed the authenticity of the above news. Bengbu Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau actively guides pilot medical institutions to implement price-limited charges for dental implant projects on the basis of voluntary negotiation, that is, no more than 2,200 yuan per implant for tertiary hospitals, no more than 2,000 yuan per implant for second-level hospitals, and no more than 2,000 yuan per implant for first-level hospitals. Hospitals below and below (including dental clinics) are not more than 1800 yuan per tablet. (China Securities Journal)

30Can 10,000 yuan “buy” talent status?Hangzhou’s response will be handled according to law

There are media reports that for 300,000 yuan, you can “buy” the status of E-class talents in Hangzhou, so as to enjoy the preferential policies for talents such as direct settlement, rental subsidies, and tilting of house purchase lottery. Is there a gray industrial chain behind the identification of high-level talents in Hangzhou? On the afternoon of the same day, the Talent Office of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Hangzhou Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau responded to the relevant issues of the “talent agency” intermediary, saying that they had urged the relevant urban areas to conduct serious investigations and verifications, and will handle them in strict accordance with laws and regulations. (Chinanews.com)

A number of banks in Nanjing said they did not receive a down payment notice

In response to the rumors of the relaxation of the loan restriction policy in Nanjing, the reporter called the Nanjing branch or sub-branch loan department of Bank of China, China Construction Bank, ICBC, China Merchants Bank and other banks to verify on August 15. The relevant staff said that they have not received a clear adjustment notice. An account manager of Bank of China Nanjing Branch told reporters that the bank still implements the original policy. (Securities Times)

The down payment for the first ordinary housing in Huizhou, Guangdong dropped to 20%

From August 15th, the minimum down payment ratio for personal housing loans in Huizhou has been officially lowered, and the down payment for households purchasing ordinary housing for the first time has been reduced to 20%. 30%. (Southern Metropolis Daily)

Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau: Never stop the publicity of “818 Wealth Management Festival”

According to media reports, the Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau has recently provided window guidance to securities companies in its jurisdiction, stopped large-scale external publicity activities, and only publicized it on the company’s internal platform. In this regard, a person close to the Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau revealed to a reporter from the Securities News Agency that the Shenzhen Securities Regulatory Bureau did not stop the publicity of the “8.18 Wealth Management Festival” of the securities companies in its jurisdiction. The company conducts publicity in compliance with laws and regulations, shall not mislead investors, and effectively protect the interests of investors. (Voucher China)

Daily Epidemic Information

– From 0 to 24:00 on August 15, 291 new confirmed cases were added in Sanya (one of which was a return of asymptomatic infection) and 492 asymptomatic infections;

– From 0:00 to 15:00 on August 15, Beijing discovered 4 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection among the people entering and returning to Beijing;

– From 0:00 to 21:00 on August 15, there were 11 new confirmed cases and 151 asymptomatic infections in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region;

–From 0 to 12:00 on August 15, there were 5 new confirmed cases in Shigatse, Tibet, and 108 asymptomatic infections;

–From 12:00 on August 14th to 18:00 on the 15th, Xiamen, Fujian added 10 new confirmed cases

–From 9:00 to 21:00 on August 15, Yiwu, Zhejiang added 12 new cases of positive infection

–On August 15, 6 new cases of positive infection were added in Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province

Sanya, Hainan: Adjusting the mode of transportation for stranded passengers to Phoenix Airport

On August 16, the Sanya New Coronary Virus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters issued the “Notice on Adjusting the Traffic and Travel Modes of Desired Passengers to Phoenix Airport”. Sanya City will open temporary public transportation lines on August 15, 2022 to ensure static management. During this period, passengers will travel to Sanya Phoenix International Airport for transportation. Now, according to the actual situation, the temporary airport public transportation line will be adjusted, and the online car-hailing service will be added.

【Overseas View】

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher

U.S. stocks closed up slightly on Monday. As of the close, the Dow rose 151.39 points, or 0.45%, to 33912.44 points; the Nasdaq rose 80.87 points, or 0.62%, to 13128.05 points; the S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.40% , reported 4297.14 points.

U.S. President Biden plans to sign inflation-cutting bill on August 16

According to the “Washington Post” report, US President Biden plans to sign the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act on August 16. The bill addresses climate change, health care, tax reform, and more. (CCTV News)

DOJ disapproves of public affidavit explaining reasons for search of Mar-a-Lago

The U.S. Department of Justice said on August 15 that it disapproved of the public affidavit explaining the reasons for the search of Mar-a-Lago. Investigators are understood to have filed an affidavit with a federal judge outlining why the Mar-a-Lago search was needed. Some news outlets demanded that the affidavit be made public. The U.S. Department of Justice said the disclosure of the affidavit could hinder future cooperation of witnesses and that the investigation involves high secrecy and is necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation. If information is disclosed to the public prematurely or inappropriately, it can cause significant and irreparable damage to an ongoing investigation. (CCTV News)

U.S. illegally stationed in Syria again steals Syrian oil

According to the Syrian News Agency, on the 15th local time, the United States illegally stationed 100 oil tankers in Syria, full of oil resources stolen from northeastern Syria, and transported them in batches to the US military base in Iraq through the illegal crossing point of Mahamodi. The U.S. has stole oil from Syria on at least five occasions this month. The Syrian government has repeatedly condemned the US for occupying Syrian territory, supporting the Syrian opposition forces, and wantonly looting Syrian food, oil and other resources, seriously violating international law and aggravating the humanitarian disaster in Syria. (CCTV News)

Japanese people hold anti-war demonstrations to call for the abolition of Yasukuni Shrine

On August 15, when Japan announced the 77th anniversary of its unconditional surrender, more than 100 Japanese people held demonstrations in Tokyo that afternoon. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the war, against the revision of the constitution, and called “the Yasukuni Shrine is a shrine of war”, calling for the abolition of the Yasukuni Shrine. (CCTV News)

Dutch court says verdict on downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 will be delivered in November

On August 15, local time, the Dutch court in charge of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines MH17 announced that it will sentence the four defendants on November 17 this year. During the trial, a Ukrainian and three Russians accused of being responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 did not appear in court, and only one of the defendants had a lawyer to appear. Dutch prosecutors have asked for life sentences for the four accused. (CCTV News)

Modi’s Independence Day speech: India will strive to become a developed country within 25 years

According to Reuters New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech on India’s Independence Day on the 15th that India will introduce policies to support the development of its power, defense and digital technologies, and strive to become a developed country within 25 years. (Reference News)

Myanmar’s former state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 years in prison for 4 corruption cases

On the 15th local time, a special court in Nay Pyi Taw prison sentenced the former State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, in four corruption cases. The court convicted and sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison. So far, Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. (CCTV News)

【big company】

Leapmotor responds to “The owner claims to collide with the car in front of the car when assisted driving”: it is a human driving state

Recently, a Leapmotor car had a rear-end collision with the car in front while driving on the Shenhai Expressway in Wenzhou Xiaojiang section. On August 15, Leap Motor responded that the model of the vehicle involved was Leap Motor C11, and one person in the rear-end car was slightly injured. Because the background data and user conversations involve privacy and the authorization process will take time, it is temporarily inconvenient to disclose relevant information such as the cause of the accident. It was confirmed that the vehicle was in a human driving state before the collision accident, and the ACC mode (adaptive cruise control) was not turned on. (The Paper)

Foxconn responded to the 6-day shutdown of the Chengdu factory: it has little impact on the company’s operations at present

According to media reports, Foxconn’s Chengdu plant stopped production for 6 days from August 15th to August 20th, affected by the measures of “letting electricity to the people” in Sichuan. In this regard, Foxconn responded that it has little impact on the company’s operations at present. It is understood that Foxconn’s Chengdu factory is one of the assembly and production places for Apple watches and computers. Foxconn assembles Apple’s iPhones mainly at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou and Shenzhen factories. (China Securities Journal)

Sinopharm Group: Clinical application has been submitted for the domestic mRNA vaccine of Omicron variant

At the Sinopharm Group media briefing held on the 15th, Zhu Jingjin, secretary of the Sinopharm Group’s China Biotechnology Party Committee, said that at present, China Biotechnology is deepening the scientific and technological anti-epidemic: the developed Omicron variant inactivated vaccine, the second-generation recombinant protein new crown vaccine All of them have obtained clinical approvals, and the mRNA vaccine of the Omicron variant has also submitted a clinical application. (The Paper)

【Nuggets Circle】

Northbound funds bought more than 700 million in CATL, and these stocks were added

On August 15, the net purchase of northbound funds was 1.087 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect was 584 million yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.671 billion yuan. Among the top ten trading stocks, CATL, Tianqi Lithium, and Yiwei Lithium ranked the top three in terms of net purchases; the top three net sales were Tongwei, Luxshare, and China CDFG.

Institutions bought these 18 shares and sold Huada Jiutian for 268 million yuan

In the Dragon Tiger List on August 15, a total of 29 stocks showed institutional presence, 18 stocks showed institutional net purchases, and 11 stocks showed institutional net sales. The top three stocks with net purchases by institutions on that day were Zhuhai Guanyu, China Ceramic Electronics, and Huaertai; the top three stocks with net sales by institutions on that day were Huada Jiutian, Aikedi, and TCL Central.

【Selected by Yi Cai】

7The urban youth unemployment rate rose to 19.9% ​​in the month, how do you view this data?

In July, the national urban surveyed unemployment rate was 5.4%, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. Among them, the unemployment rate of adults aged 25-59 was 4.3%, and the unemployment rate of urban youth aged 16-24 was 19.9%. Experts said that international experience shows that the youth unemployment rate is higher than the average unemployment rate, generally about twice. However, it should also be noted that the youth unemployment rate is a relatively volatile figure with strong cyclicality.

17What is the truth about the “housing troubles” in the Hefei property market with the joint name of the developers?

Recently, 17 real estate developers reported to the local government that they encountered unreasonable customer rights protection. Yicai reviewed the recent rights protection of real estate in Hefei and found that among the real estate companies that participated in the “sending letter”, many quality problems were real. Is there really widespread “malicious rights protection” or “professional housing trouble” in the Hefei property market? In the real estate rights protection, developers and home buyers are the two opposing parties. Who is the disadvantaged group?

In the flood season of the Yangtze River, “thirsty”, tens of millions of acres of arable land encountered rare high temperature and drought

This year, after the Yangtze River entered the main flood season, the water level continued to decline, and there was a rare phenomenon of “reverse dry season during the flood season”. Dongting Lake entered the dry season four months earlier, and the water level at the representative station of Poyang Lake, Xingzi Station, retreated to 11.99 meters, marking that Poyang Lake also entered the dry season. . The latest weather forecast shows that in the next 10 days, the Yangtze River Basin will continue to have high temperature and little rain, and the drought may further expand and intensify.

【Today’s notice】

10:00–The August press conference of the National Development and Reform Commission will be held

13:30–2022 Capital Market High-Quality Development Forum Industry Investment Session will be held

20:30–Canada July CPI annual rate and monthly rate will be announced

21:15–The monthly rate of U.S. industrial output and manufacturing output in July will be released