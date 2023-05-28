Home » US debt, agreement between Biden and the Republicans
“Speaker McCarthy and I reached an agreement on the debt ceiling tonight.” This was announced by the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in a note, underlining that it is “a compromise and therefore not everyone will get what they wanted”. However, the president underlined the fact that the agreement “is good news for the Americans”.

The agreement reached overnight is an “agreement in principle” to raise the national debt ceiling, drastically reducing federal spending. This is a necessary agreement to avoid a potentially disastrous default for the United States, and consequently for markets around the world, from June 5 onwards. Biden, before the last negotiations, had shown himself to be optimistic.

US debt, Biden: “Confident in agreement in the evening”

“The agreement represents a compromise, which means that not everyone got everything they wanted”, explained Biden, defining the agreement with the Republicans in Congress “good news for the American people, because it avoids what would be could have been a catastrophic default, capable of leading to an economic recession, devastated pension accounts and the loss of millions of jobs.

For his part, McCarthy, in a brief speech at the Capitol, stated that “there is still a lot of work to do”, adding, however, that he believes the agreement “worthy of the American people”.

