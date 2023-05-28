Home » US debt, agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy: default avoided
World

US debt, agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy: default avoided

by admin
US debt, agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy: default avoided

Escaped danger. After a marathon of talks, negotiations, and even dawn bike rides, Republicans and Democrats have struck a deal that will avert the first default in US history. According to White House sources to the New York Times, it is an “agreement in principle” which provides for the raising of the debt ceiling for the next two years in exchange for cuts to the administration’s programme.

There is still no official announcement but Joe Biden from Camp David spoke with the Speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, and the minority leader Hakeem Jeffries. Congressional approval of the plan before June 5, when the Treasury will run out of resources to finance the federal government as explained by secretary Janet Yellen, has not been secured, particularly in the House where Republicans have a narrow majority.

But the compromise has the blessings of Biden and McCarthy, and is the only chance to break the fiscal stalemate that has gripped Washington and the United States for weeks with the threat of an economic crisis of global dimensions. The details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, however in recent days the most difficult knot to unravel had seemed to be that of the requirements for access to welfare which according to the Republicans are too generous.

For McCarthy this is a “red line” for any agreement on the debt ceiling but the American president has always been adamant on this issue, that of benefiting the most needy people is the flagship of his agenda. “I don’t bow to anyone,” the president said about the requests of the Grand Old Party.

See also  World Bank President Malpass: U.S. Default Will Harm Global Economy- Chinadaily.com.cn

You may also like

Climate, flood in Spain. The road turns into...

in the runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu- Corriere...

Government, Fitto-Corte dei Conti controversy after the findings...

Today there is a ballot in Türkiye, and...

Ukraine, breaking news. Kiev under attack again, 52...

Spain to vote in Madrid, Barcelona and 12...

man in the legs at Don Bosco

The “new Turks” vote for Erdogan. The Syrian...

Gringo Star will begin their long Spanish tour...

USA: Agreement reached on the upper limit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy