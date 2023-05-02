‘US default risk on June 1st’, Biden talks to McCarthy – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, MAY 01 – President Joe Biden spoke with the speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy, on the extension of the US national debt to avoid a default. He reported a source close to the negotiations.



Biden invited McCarthy and other top Republican and Democratic congressional leaders “to a meeting at the White House on May 9” to discuss the issue.



US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned that the US could default on June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit, pressuring the president and lawmakers to reach an agreement to avoid the scenario.



As leader of the narrow Republican majority in the House, McCarthy has primary control over US budgetary matters. However, Biden made it clear that he will not accept the speaker’s current proposal to allow the extension of the US debt limit only in exchange for deep cuts in spending on programs that Democrats say are vital to Americans. In addition to McCarthy, Biden also invited to the meeting – the White House announced – the Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (HANDLE).

