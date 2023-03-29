Today, Wednesday 29 March, American President Joe Biden will inaugurate the second Summit for Democracies which follows that of December 2021. A “global” event that involves 121 countries and is co-chaired by four countries, in addition to the United States: the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Zambia and South Korea. The latter will be the president of next year’s edition. Biden’s belief is that “the world is at an inflection point”, explained a senior White House official, underlining however that there is a belief in Washington that 15 months after the start of the war in Ukraine, “the democracy is stronger and the autocracies weaker”. The sense of the summit which will develop over two days in meetings in the five capitals and in other cities between virtual and in person, is the sign of how democracy remains the driving force for the globe. Obviously, it is the American reasoning, democracy needs to be nurtured to strengthen itself since the challenges are many, “including those on the internal front”, underlined the US official.

US attention this year will be mainly focused on the role that technology – and the tools it generates – plays in the development of democratic societies. Even in a negative key, i.e. regression. One of the goals is “to ensure that technology works for democracy and not against it”. Today Biden, in fact, will announce investments of almost 700 million dollars. On Monday, the president signed an executive order limiting the marketing of spyware tools, or hi-tech software and tools that can enhance corporate controls and limit human rights. Ten other countries will join this call.

Compared to last year, the invitations were extended to 5 new countries, including Mozambique, Honduras and Bosnia, Gambia awarded because there were signs of “consolidation of democracy”; Hungary and Türkiye instead remain out of the sphere. It also presents Taiwan although, the White House official specified in a briefing with journalists, “in full compliance with our One China Policy”. Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan even though it maintains trade and security relations with it.

Today there will also be a speech – in the panel led by Biden – by Zelensky. The Ukrainian president had also intervened last year when, however, the drums of war were far away. However, US intelligence had already conveyed his concern to the Kremlin and that it was aware of Putin’s warlike intentions.

The summit is structured around five pillars: freedom of the press; fight against corruption; strengthening of democratic institutions; technology and rights; and elections. Each co-chair country will lead thematic discussions on one of these issues and delegations from the various invited countries will participate in panels in the various capitals at the embassy level.

Since the beginning of his mandate, the strengthening and defense of democracy has been the cornerstone of Biden’s policy declined not only on the international front but also on the domestic one.

Representatives of civil society, dissidents and opponents of the various regimes will participate in the various panels. Yesterday in Washington, the leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile sentenced two weeks ago to 15 years in prison, Svetlana Tikhanovskaja, met Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to whom she reaffirmed that the United States will continue to believe “Lukashenko’s regime accountable for his actions’, including the imprisonment of 1,400 opposition figures and the crackdown on the democratic movement.

Belarus is even more under the American radar after Putin’s declaration to transfer tactical nuclear devices to Minsk. A hypothesis that has not yet materialized and that will not change, explained John Kirby, coordinator of the National Security Council, the US nuclear posture. However Biden “said he was concerned” about this announcement by Putin.