The US Armed Forces European Command released video of the impact on Tuesday between a US surveillance drone it’s a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. The newly declassified video depicts critical moments in the mid-air encounter, which the Pentagon says lasted 30-40 minutes. The video shows the MQ-9 Reaper drone’s camera pointing back at its tail and the drone’s propeller, which is mounted on the back, spinning. Then, a Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jet is shown approaching. As it approaches, the Russian fighter dumps fuel while intercepting the US drone. In another part of the footage, the Russian jet makes another pass. As it gets closer, it dumps fuel again. The drone video is then cut short as the Russian fighter jet collides with the MQ-9 Reaper, damaging the propeller and forcing the US to shoot down the drone over the Black Sea.