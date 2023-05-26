Home » US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid Twitter tech glitch – BBC News 中文
US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid Twitter tech glitch

DeSantis’ candidacy would challenge Trump.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (DeSantis) has announced his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

He was interviewed live by Twitter CEO Elon Musk on May 24, but the Twitter Spaces event suffered a 20-minute delay due to a technical glitch.

In the live broadcast, he promoted his conservative stance, anti-lockdown measures during the epidemic and education reform.

“I am running for President of the United States to lead the comeback of our great America,” DeSantis said.

