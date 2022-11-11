NEW YORK – Three days after the conclusion of the midterm vote, America still does not know who will lead the Congress. The counts continue and there is nothing abnormal about this: in Nevada and Arizona – states in the balance, essential for the control of the Senate – the counting and re-counting of ballots sent by post, which this year were many, has begun only after having finished those of the vote in presence.
