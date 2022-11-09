NEW YORK – One thing is certain: the red tsunami did not strike American democracy. Then to find out who will have the majority in Congress we will have to wait, in the Senate probably until December 6, when the ballot will be held in Georgia. But the Republicans did not break through, as everyone expected, because they were in the ideal condition to do so.
