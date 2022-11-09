Home World US elections, summary of the Midterms for the Senate and the House: what you need to know
US elections, summary of the Midterms for the Senate and the House: what you need to know

US elections, summary of the Midterms for the Senate and the House: what you need to know

The Republicans don’t break through and the Senate hangs in the balance; the Democrats of President Biden collect unexpected victories in the House even as the control of the Assembly slips towards the Gop.

The summary of the Midterm election is in the bare image of the room at the Republican Congressional club where Kevin McCarthy wanted to give a lavish victory speech. At 1 o’clock on the night in Washington, however, the room is populated only by journalists.

President Biden from the White House, on the other hand, has already made several congratulatory calls to the victorious candidates of his party, some in comeback, some better than expected, some by a whisker in their seats. Whatever the next few hours will change in numbers, Biden went to sleep last night with the knowledge that he had stopped the Republican race. In the Midterm elections, on average since 1982, the president’s president loses 31 seats. Biden will drop the average sharply. (at 1 the negative balance is 5)

The Senate. In the night the key races are still head to head. Recall that we start from an Upper House divided 50-50 and that the Republicans had to win one more seat to have a majority. The places where the pollsters had placed the possible surprises prove to be “aligned”: Democratic New Hampshire, in Arizona Democratic Marc Kelly has a clear advantage; in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio the Republicans win.

The three traditional battleground states remain where things basically go (almost) according to predictions. When 10% of the seats to be measured in Georgia are missing, the Democrat Warnock is a breath ahead of the Republican Walker (49.1% -48.8%) but remains below 50%. Ballot on January 6th almost certain. In Pennsylvania he leads the Democrat John Fetterman: with 90% of the ballots he has 1.3% more than Oz. NBC has awarded him the victory, CNN not yet. Nevada – polls closed at 11 am (5 am in Italy) – the ballot is underway, Republican Laxalt in the lead, in Las Vegas the incumbent Democratic Senator Cortez Masto. Very high turnout and queues at the polls. At this point the game is played on the Las Vegas wheel.

The room: Republicans had to win five seats. The projections at 1 am are that they will be able to take control of the House but with a much smaller gap than expected. This figure above all will give the GOP a lot of material on which to spotlight. In countless colleges, Democratic candidates fared even better than Biden did in 2020.

Winners. On the Republican front, it is Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who defeated his rival, former governor Chris Christie. At 9 (3 in Italy) he had already spoken to his people about him. Presidential speech. He is the man that Trump fears in view of 2024. On the Democratic front, he is Maggie Hassan, from New Hampshire: she won easily with almost 55% of the votes while the pollsters gave her yesterday morning even among the possible losers. Great success also for Kathy Hochul, Democrat of the State of New York. She too was in trouble. As Chris Wallace commented at CNN, in the end what we have seen is that “States have returned to their DNA”. The traditionally blue ones chose the Democrats, the red ones the Republicans. No surprises on this aspect.

Trump. Shadows and lights. Some of its candidates triumphed (JD Vance, for example, in Ohio); others have gone wrong. Especially in the House where the Republicans were convinced they were conquering territory in the democratic areas and instead were rejected, even clearly in some contexts such as in the Ohio districts around Columbus, and in Pennsylvania.

