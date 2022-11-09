Listen to the audio version of the article

Republicans do not succeed in the Midterm elections in the United States. The dExtract goes towards the conquest of the Chamber, while the Senate is still in the balance: Republicans and Democrats travel paired with 49 seats in the former and 48 in the latter, with three disputed seats in Arizona (ahead of Democrat Kelly), Nevada (Republican Laxalt ahead) and Georgia. The latter clash is expected to be decided in a December 6 ballot between Democrat Dem Warnock and former Republican football champion Walker. At 8 pm on November 9th, Italian time, Warnock maintained a slight advantage over Walker.

The US president Joe Biden he can breathe a sigh of relief, compared to the predictions of a complete thud by the Dems that would complicate the next two years in the White House. A comment from him is expected at 4 pm local time, 10 pm in Italy. Less enthusiastic Trumpon the attack of opponents who try to “belittle the victory” and of the governor of Florida De Santis, a Republican and his probable thorn in the side for the vote of 2024. Trump, reveals the CNN, would be “furious” for the outcome of the vote and threaten to destroy De Santis’s reputation if he runs for candidacy in two years’ time.

No “red wave” of the Republicans, the Senate in the balance

The Midterm elections are seen as a decisive test bed for incumbent presidents, typically with unflattering outcomes for White House tenants. The predictions for 2022 kept faith with tradition, with polls oriented on the arrival of a republic “red wave” between the House, the Senate and challenges between governors. It went differently, even if the overall balance still hangs on too many “too close to call” matches, so tight that it cannot be decided yet. The Republicans advance towards the reconquest of the House: according to a projection by Nbc, ai To the 214 seats will go (against the current 221) while the Republicans will get 221 (against the current 212), just three above the majority quorum. “It’s certainly not a red wave, that’s for sure,” admitted Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump’s closest allies. “But it is clear that we will take back the House,” consoled the party leader at the House Kevin McCarthy, who should succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker, promising a squeeze on aid to Ukraine and a sweeping investigation into the Biden administration.

The Senate, on the other hand, remains in the balance even if the victory of John Fetterman in Pennsylvania against the surgeon Mehmet Oz, the television “Doctor Oz” that Trump had imposed against the will of the party to defend a GOP seat, gives hope to the Democrats to be able to keep the parity broken in their favor by the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris. Now the abacus indicates 49 to 48 for the republicans but everything will depend on the outcome of three states: if Arizona and Nevada are not enough to decide the fate of the upper house, we will have to wait for the ballot on December 6 in Georgia between the reverend dem Rafael Warnock and former football champion Herschel Walker, both remained below 50%. Furthermore, the uncertainty of the protests remains, after the first suspicions of fraud agitated by Donald Trump in Arizona, where there is great expectation also for his candidate for governor Kari Lake after the fiasco of Doug Mastriano in Keystone State.

DeSantis avalanche points to 2024, Trump threatens him

Trump seems to have emerged weakened from the session, despite his efforts to call it a “great evening” and attacks the “fake news” propagated by the Democrats. Trump managed to place over 140 candidates who did not accept the 2020 presidential results, including financier-writer Dj Vance in Ohio, but many of them lost in key duels. His entourage describes him as “livid” and “furious with everyone”, particularly with Oz but also with those who advised him, including his wife Melania. The real winner in the Republican field is the Italian-American Ron DeSantis, reconfirmed to avalanche governor of a Florida less and less swing state and more and more red Gop. A success that strengthens his presidential ambitions and with which he has shown himself to be the “future” of the Republican party, as the headline in the New York Post, Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid. And in fact, the tycoon has made it known that he is ready to reveal “bad things” about DeSantis because he knows him “more than anyone else, perhaps more than he is his wife”. “I’m just starting to fight,” Ron replied from a distance, proud of having turned the swing state of Florida into the “promised land” of the Republicans.