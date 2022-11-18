American current affairs expert Anders Corr (Anders Corr) wrote in the English-language “Epoch Times” on Wednesday (November 16) that President Biden recently met Xi Jinping in Bali and fell into Xi Jinping’s trap again. He said that in the face of many crises, the Biden administration did not rely on strength to win, but was busy seeking help from Xi Jinping.

President Biden met with Xi Jinping in Bali for the first time since Biden became president. Some analysts said the meeting ultimately gave Biden the opportunity to tell Xi face-to-face that China‘s aggression against Taiwan and the genocide of the Uighurs were unacceptable. But Biden did not mention Tibet or Falun Gong.

Biden could have demanded a proper scientific investigation into the origins of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19) — something Xi Jinping has forbidden the international community to do.

While some object to the U.S. president’s public meeting with Xi Jinping to support and elevate the stubborn totalitarian, analysts believe that face-to-face talks are the only reliable way to influence Xi Jinping with facts.

At the Communist Party’s 20th Congress in October, Mr. Xi’s Politburo was filled with submissives. They are unlikely to risk arrest by telling Mr. Xi what he does not want to hear.

Only the most powerful head of state can tell the truth to Xi Jinping without adverse consequences.

There are indeed very few such people, including a handful of heads of state from the United States, Germany, France, Britain, India and Japan. Most other countries are too weak economically or militarily to stand up to Xi, so they prefer to keep quiet.

When Biden met Xi Jinping in Bali, he could have spoken the truth with strength. But he clearly “wasted” the opportunity, as Gen. Jack Keane and reporter Maria Bartiromo said on Fox News, should have made it clear to Xi directly that Washington is serious about military defense Taiwan’s commitment, and told him that the Chinese Communist Party will bear the consequences for its cross-strait aggression.

The Chinese Communist Party’s “People’s Liberation Army,” a misnomer, often threatens Taiwan by straddling the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait.

Bartiromo said Biden should also publicly raise the origin of COVID-19 in Wuhan and the continuation of proper scientific investigation. Millions have died, and millions more could die in the next pandemic because we failed to learn from the containment failure at the end of 2019. We cannot learn our lessons without investigating.

The Biden team is clearly too busy getting Xi to denounce Russia and North Korea for possible use of nuclear weapons rather than actually addressing the threat from Beijing itself. The Biden administration faces numerous crises. As a result, every global dictator can more easily exploit aggression for short-sighted gain.

The threat of authoritarian proliferation is slipping out of Biden’s grasp, as instead of focusing on rallying allies and strengthening our joint military defenses, President Biden is too busy asking Xi Jinping for help.

Biden must be a real fool in Xi Jinping’s eyes. Xi Jinping is not a collaborator and will only cooperate if it helps him stay in power for a long time. This can be seen in 2013 when he began to fight corruption in politics.

Xi Jinping wants us to abdicate our responsibilities to Taiwan, Uyghurs and COVID-19. And Biden apparently fell into this trap in Bali. The dueling statements from both sides suggested that while Biden might look like a good old man, it was Xi who seemed to dominate the summit.

According to Beijing’s statement, which is riddled with lies, including an offensive photo (given the ongoing genocide and Xi’s norm-defying third term) of two leaders smiling and shaking hands, with the CCP’s flag in the center:

“President Biden congratulates Chairman Xi on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee…President Biden reiterated that a stable and prosperous China is good for the United States and the world. The United States respects China‘s system and does not seek change. The United States does not seek a new Cold War and does not seek Zhen Zhen targets China‘s alliance, does not support ‘Taiwan independence’, does not support ‘two Chinas’, ‘one China, one Taiwan’, and has no intention of conflicting with China. Contain China.”

There was nothing so strong in the White House statement, nor did it issue any corrections to what should be publicly announced as a misrepresentation of U.S. foreign policy.

The market reacted by rewarding Chinese companies, with their shares rising nearly 5% in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. According to Bloomberg, the meeting “inspired better cooperation between the two parties and will reduce the risk of hundreds of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being delisted from the US due to audit issues”.

Biden was defeated again because he thought he could achieve America’s goals in Asia with a big smile and a velvet glove instead of an iron fist.

This simply does not apply to dictators like Xi Jinping and Putin. They see kindness as weakness. They only focus on force and economic power. They believe that freedom, democracy and human rights stand in the way of what they define as “progress” in expanding their own power.

Therefore, Xi cannot be expected to respond rationally from a democratic perspective. Leaders of democracies should refrain from continuing to meet with him, as he can openly use these to serve his ill will and allow the media to report that he is a legitimate global leader. Instead, our focus should be on uniting our allies and substantially improving our joint deterrent.

