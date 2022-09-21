Listen to the audio version of the article

A new, aggressive, 0.75 percentage point rate hike. This is the decision taken at the September meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body of the Federal Reserve responsible for monetary policy in the United States, has announced an increase in interest rates of 75 basis points to 3-3.25%, a level that was not reached. since 2008. This is the fifth consecutive rate hike, the third in a row of 75 basis points. In March, the US Central Bank announced the first hike in interest rates (by 25 basis points) since December 2018. Hikes decided to tackle inflation, which remained above estimates. Interest rates were lowered to 0-0.25% in March 2020, to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy. At 8.30 pm (Italian time), the press conference of President Jerome Powell is scheduled.

In July, President Jerome Powell had clearly spoken of this possibility, even if on that occasion the markets – confused also by the backward steps of the US central bank in its communication strategy – had preferred to focus on slight openings in the event of a squeeze. less intense.

