Home World US, Fed raises rates by 75 basis points
World

US, Fed raises rates by 75 basis points

by admin
US, Fed raises rates by 75 basis points

A new, aggressive, 0.75 percentage point rate hike. This is the decision taken at the September meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body of the Federal Reserve responsible for monetary policy in the United States, has announced an increase in interest rates of 75 basis points to 3-3.25%, a level that was not reached. since 2008. This is the fifth consecutive rate hike, the third in a row of 75 basis points. In March, the US Central Bank announced the first hike in interest rates (by 25 basis points) since December 2018. Hikes decided to tackle inflation, which remained above estimates. Interest rates were lowered to 0-0.25% in March 2020, to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy. At 8.30 pm (Italian time), the press conference of President Jerome Powell is scheduled.

In July, President Jerome Powell had clearly spoken of this possibility, even if on that occasion the markets – confused also by the backward steps of the US central bank in its communication strategy – had preferred to focus on slight openings in the event of a squeeze. less intense.

(article being updated)

Find out more
See also  Macron in Africa, between a challenge to Russia and a jihadist threat

You may also like

The New York Prosecutor’s Office sues Trump and...

Mark Zuckerberg expecting the third child, the announcement...

Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wants to...

US, New York prosecutor sues Trump for fraud...

Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wanted war”

China’s economic data seems to be picking up,...

Putin’s X-ray speech: this is why the real...

Cold air with more precipitation in southwest my...

Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden...

Japan and South Korea to attend the United...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy