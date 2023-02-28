The White House has required all employees of US federal agencies to delete the TikTok app from their work phones within 30 days, calling it “a key step in managing the risk the app poses to sensitive government data.”

Some agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department have already implemented such restrictions, and the use of TikTok is already prohibited on all phones provided by the White House, but within a month all employees of the US federal government must do the same.

The announcement from the White House defines a deadline for the application of an already existing provision. At the end of December, in fact, the US Congress had passed a law that provided for the removal of TikTok from all devices used for work by the 4 million employees of the federal government, with limited exceptions for law enforcement agencies and for those who carry out research in the cyber security sector.

The discussion about the security risks posed by the app, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, does not concern only the United States. From today, in fact, Canada has decided to remove the TikTok app from all devices provided by the government and used for work.

The Canadian government’s decision came after the identical one from the European Commission.