On the 16th local time, the White House issued a statement saying that the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, tested positive for the new coronavirus nucleic acid the night before.

The statement said that in a routine test on the 15th, Jill Biden’s antibody test was negative, but he developed mild new crown symptoms that night. On the morning of the 16th, his nucleic acid test the night before was positive. Jill has been taking new crown treatment drugs and has followed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s epidemic prevention guidelines and has been quarantined at home for at least 5 days.

The statement did not disclose U.S. President Biden’s testing and related quarantine measures.

In addition, the US First Lady’s press officer Elizabeth said that Jill Biden is currently vacationing in South Carolina with his family, which also includes Biden. Jill Biden will continue to self-quarantine in South Carolina for five days, and the White House is expected to release Biden’s coronavirus test later in the day. (CCTV reporter Liu Xu)