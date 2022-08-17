Home World US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for coronavirus
World

US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for coronavirus

by admin

US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for coronavirus

2022-08-17 08:50:08Source: CCTV News Client of China Central Radio and Television Station

On the 16th local time, the White House issued a statement saying that the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, tested positive for the new coronavirus nucleic acid the night before.

The statement said that in a routine test on the 15th, Jill Biden’s antibody test was negative, but he developed mild new crown symptoms that night. On the morning of the 16th, his nucleic acid test the night before was positive. Jill has been taking new crown treatment drugs and has followed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s epidemic prevention guidelines and has been quarantined at home for at least 5 days.

The statement did not disclose U.S. President Biden’s testing and related quarantine measures.

In addition, the US First Lady’s press officer Elizabeth said that Jill Biden is currently vacationing in South Carolina with his family, which also includes Biden. Jill Biden will continue to self-quarantine in South Carolina for five days, and the White House is expected to release Biden’s coronavirus test later in the day. (CCTV reporter Liu Xu)

See also  [A must-see over the wall]Analysis: Meng Wanzhou is suspended | Canadian Court | Huawei

You may also like

Elon Musk: “I’m buying Manchester United”

U.S. law enforcement: U.S. law enforcement faces more...

Amazon accuses the US government of having Jeff...

Appeared at Xi Jinping’s dinner and said that...

The CCP certified 7 people listed for Taiwan...

Scotland: first country in the world to pass...

US law enforcement threatened to search Mar-a-Lago –...

In Germany, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel...

Los Angeles, Erin Brockovich fined for wasting too...

US congressmen visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy