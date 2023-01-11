Listen to the audio version of the article

Flights in the United States were grounded and delayed due to a failure in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) computer system.

In a statement to NBC, the Federal Aviation Administration he said he was “working to restore the air mission notification system” and ordered all airlines to block all departures of internal US flights until 9am New York time. “We’re running final validation checks and restocking the system. Operations throughout the national airspace system are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.” The FAA specified that it is working to restore the Notam system (Notam to Air Missions): it is a system of alerts ranging from information on construction work at airports to urgent flight restrictions or equipment failure and to all flights, both commercial and military, is required to pass through the system.

White House: no evidence of cyber attack

The White House said there is currently no evidence of a cyberattack on the FAA. President Biden said planes can now land safely on American soil and the causes of the failure are not yet known.

Initially the Notam was available with a direct telephone line, but with the advent of the internet this method has been eliminated. The FAA agency announced that some functions are starting to come back online, but that “the operations of the national airspace system remain limited”. Most of the delays are currently along the US east coast, alerting pilots of potential dangers along flight paths.

About 1,162 flights into or out of the United States have been delayed, 94 others have been cancelled, according to a flight-monitoring website cited by American media after the blockade due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system failure. ).