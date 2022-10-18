Listen to the audio version of the article

French cement producer Lafarge admitted that it paid millions of dollars to the Islamic State to keep its cement plant open in Syria. This was announced by the US Department of Justice, in the judicial proceeding in New York. According to prosecutors, the French company financed the terrorist group in a phase in which ISIS kidnapped, tortured and killed Western citizens.

The allegations were announced today by federal prosecutors following the proceedings in New York and by the heads of the Justice Department in Washington. According to the accusation, the French company has paid almost six million dollars in Syria to Isis and to the other terrorist organization active in the country, the al-Nusrah Front.

Lafarge has negotiated a fine of approximately 91 million dollars and an additional lump sum of 687 million dollars, for a total of 778 million dollars, with the American justice system. This is the first case of this type prosecuted in a US court, the Justice Department underlined.