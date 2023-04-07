The administration of US President Joe Biden went public on Thursday a 12-page abstract of a broader report addressing the responsibilities for the chaotic and disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, which occurred in August 2021. The report is the first to address the issue, and for this reason it was highly anticipated. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was one of the most criticized moments of Biden’s entire mandate: during the hasty and botched evacuation operations of Kabul, the Afghan capital, 13 American soldiers and over 200 Afghans died, and US forces were also victim of a serious terrorist attack.

The summary of the White House report places much of the blame for that disaster on Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who remained in office until the end of 2020. According to the report, much of the problems stemmed from the agreement that in February 2020 l The Trump administration caught up with the Taliban in Doha. The agreement effectively forced American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan and made large concessions: among other things, it agreed to release 5,000 Taliban from Afghan prisons. After that agreement, the Taliban launched and completed in a very short time a campaign of military reconquest of Afghanistan which culminated on August 15, 2021 with the fall of the capital Kabul, the flight of the local government supported by the Americans and the evacuation of US Embassy Emergency.

The very rapid reconquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban took the Biden administration by surprise, and for this reason the preparations for the evacuation of US citizens and the thousands of Afghans who had collaborated with the Americans (and who would therefore have been in danger under the Taliban regime) were hasty and inadequate: very many Afghans who would have been entitled to a visa for the United States did not obtain one. However, the report blames these delays on the lack of cooperation that the Trump administration granted to Joe Biden’s team at the time of the transfer of power between administrations. However, he acknowledges that the Biden administration also made mistakes in preparing for the evacuation, and that there were serious delays.

The report received a lot of criticism and the Republican opposition considered it biased, since the investigations were conducted by the Biden administration itself and not by an independent body. The report is based on a series of confidential documents from the US Department of State and Defense which cannot be made public but which will be provided to members of Congress. Republicans are conducting their own parliamentary inquiry into the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

– Read also: Could it have been different in Afghanistan?