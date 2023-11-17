Home » US Government Takes Notice of Cuban Migrants Arriving in Nicaragua via Commercial Flights
World

US Government Takes Notice of Cuban Migrants Arriving in Nicaragua via Commercial Flights

by admin
US Government Takes Notice of Cuban Migrants Arriving in Nicaragua via Commercial Flights

The United States is eyeing the wave of Cuban migrants in Nicaragua who are heading to the United States via commercial flights. The State Department has warned that measures will be taken against those who facilitate irregular migration through flights between Cuba and Nicaragua. Officials have voiced concern about the increase in flights and stated that it is not normal tourism, but rather contraband for irregular migration. Although no sanctions have been announced, the State Department is devoting a lot of time to analyzing the appropriate tools and assured that there will be consequences. Currently, there are two direct flight options from the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana to Nicaragua. Aruba Airlines offers three weekly flights, while Venezuelan airline Conviasa has flights with a stopover in Caracas before arriving in Managua Airport. The United States is urging the use of safe and legal avenues for migration.

See also  Canada 168 wildfires are burning, the federal government wants to send troops to support

You may also like

“City Hunter – Angel Dust”: An ending that...

Fluminense ‘summons’ oxygen cylinders for Recopa against LDU

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

14-storey building engulfed in flames in Valencia, some...

In Milan, the Soul Festival

the chilling testimony of a nun abused by...

This is how Teófilo Gutiérrez arrives at Real...

Why Xabi Alonso doesn’t have to commit to...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy