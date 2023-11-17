US Government Takes Notice of Cuban Migrants Arriving in Nicaragua via Commercial Flights

The United States is eyeing the wave of Cuban migrants in Nicaragua who are heading to the United States via commercial flights. The State Department has warned that measures will be taken against those who facilitate irregular migration through flights between Cuba and Nicaragua. Officials have voiced concern about the increase in flights and stated that it is not normal tourism, but rather contraband for irregular migration. Although no sanctions have been announced, the State Department is devoting a lot of time to analyzing the appropriate tools and assured that there will be consequences. Currently, there are two direct flight options from the “José Martí” International Airport in Havana to Nicaragua. Aruba Airlines offers three weekly flights, while Venezuelan airline Conviasa has flights with a stopover in Caracas before arriving in Managua Airport. The United States is urging the use of safe and legal avenues for migration.

