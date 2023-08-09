US has a problem with ‘ghost weapons’

On Tuesday, a decision by the US Supreme Court temporarily re-established the rules approved by Joe Biden’s administration on so-called “ghost weapons”, i.e. those weapons that can be assembled independently thanks to the purchase of a special kit that contains their individual parts. They have no serial number, are untraceable, and have no prior buyer controls, thus bypassing many of the existing firearms control regulations in the United States.

In August 2022 Biden had introduced a regulation on “ghost weapons” at the federal level: he did not prohibit their sale, but introduced the obligation of a serial number, a license for manufacturing companies and preventive controls on buyers. The US administration believed the regulation a necessary answer to the proliferation of these types of weapons, especially popular among those who are not eligible to legally purchase other weapons, such as previously convicted, mentally challenged or minors.

However, in July a Texas court had blocked the new rules, arguing that the kit containing the parts of a weapon to be assembled independently could not be considered a weapon. There decision of the Supreme Court on Tuesday allows Biden’s rules to remain in effect pending a legal ruling on the appeal of the Texas ruling.

Ghost weapons are nothing new. Kits for assembling pistols and rifles have been available since the 1990s, but it was only in 2009 that a significant market began to exist. Then some companies began to sell kits to assemble the most popular assault rifles, the AR-15 and AK-47 (also known as Kalashnikov), to get around the bans approved in some states, especially in California. Online sales grew further starting from 2016, mainly driven by the success of the kits for assembling a pistol based on the model of the 9mm Glock semi-auto.

The fact that the sales of “ghost weapons” are untraceable makes it impossible to estimate how many are circulating in the United States. However, the data presented by the Biden administration and by Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar underline that over 19,000 ghost weapons were recovered by the police at crime scenes in 2021, compared to 1,600 in 2017. The diffusion of this type of weapon is greater in the states in which passed tougher gun control laws: according to the California Police they would have been present at 25-50 percent of crime scenes in the state between 2020 and 2021 and would have replaced those usually bought in the criminal market, stolen and with their serial numbers defaced.

The cost of ghost weapons is all in all low: you can get an assault rifle kit for less than 350 euros and the most popular product, the one for assembling a semi-automatic pistol by Polymer80 (a leading company in the sector), is on sale at about 590 euros.

The kits, advertised with the slogan “Buy, Build, Shoot”, are quite simple to assemble: the weapons arrive 80 percent complete, the other 20 percent must be assembled (above this percentage would legally be considered “finished products” ). All you need to complete the operations is a drill, while the necessary bits are supplied in the kits: they can be assembled in about an hour. Some kits contain assembly tools that reduce assembly time to twenty minutes, the instructions are almost always a tutorial on YouTube (there are numerous and with hundreds of thousands of views).

Before 2022, no particular information was requested at the time of purchase, not even about age (usually it was enough to tick a self-certification box): once mounted, the weapons are fully functional and lethal, but totally untraceable.

The gun lobbies, manufacturers and associations that defend the right to own and carry guns in the United States argue that these kits cannot be considered firearms under American law: they therefore believe that they should not be subject to the rules imposed by the federal government on weapons. Judge Reed O’Connor of the Texas court agreed with them, ruling that “the parts of a gun kit are not considered a weapon.” He said his interpretation of him would likely create a legislative vacuum, but added that it would be up to Congress to remedy it, not a court.

In presenting the emergency rules adopted by the Biden government, Attorney General Prelogar had instead used an analogy: «It is clear to everyone that any tax on shelves for books would also affect Ikea, which also sells boxes containing parts and instructions for assembling a bookshelf.’ Some associations who believe that regulation is not legitimate have presented their reasons to the Supreme Court with another analogy, defined as “more fitting”: “A supermarket that sells a kit for making tacos, with all the various ingredients, could not claim to be selling tacos: until the ingredients are cut, cooked, prepared and assemble yourself that food is not a taco».

The issue will be discussed in the Biden administration’s appeal against the Texas court decision and could even go back to the Supreme Court.

– Read also: The rifle used in mass shootings in the United States