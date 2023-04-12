Listen to the audio version of the article

US inflation slowed down in March for the ninth consecutive month. But continued pressure on prices should advise the Federal Reserve to continue its monetary policy tightening maneuver, with a 25 basis point hike in interest rates at the May 2-3 summit from the current level of 4.75%. -5 percent. This is despite the fact that the recent banking crisis may in turn act as a buffer to economic growth and price spirals.

Lowest increase in two years

Consumer prices…