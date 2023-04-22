US intelligence: China equipped with computer weapons to hijack enemy satellites

Listen to the audio version of the article

China is building sophisticated cyber weapons to “take control” of satellites put into orbit by hostile countries, making them unusable for sending data or surveillance during war. This is the finding of a recent US intelligence report leaked in the United States, the focus of an in-depth study by the Financial Times.

US intelligence agencies believe China‘s push to develop the capability to “exploit or hijack” enemy satellites is a key part of its goal to control information, a capability Beijing sees as a key military tool.

The leak of Pentagon documents

The classified CIA document, released this year, was part of several Pentagon documents shared by Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts National Guard airman suspected of being behind the Pentagon leak, and is considered one of the most significant revelations of the intelligence in more than a decade. The cyber capability covered by the document would far surpass any cyber achievements Russia has ever deployed in Ukraine, where electronic warfare teams have adopted a brute-force approach to little effect. These attacks, first developed in the 1980s, attempt to drown out signals between low-orbit SpaceX satellites and their ground terminals transmitting on similar frequencies from truck-borne jamming systems such as the Tirada-2.

Taking control of hostile satellites

The new type of cyber attacks developed by China and now known to the West aim to mimic the signals that enemy satellites receive from their operators, causing them to be completely taken over or malfunction during crucial moments of combat. The classified CIA document says this cyber capability would allow China “to take control of a satellite, rendering it ineffective for supporting communications, weapons or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.” The US military has never disclosed whether they have developed similar capabilities to date.