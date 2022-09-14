Listen to the audio version of the article

Since 2014, the year of the occupation of Crimea, Russia has transferred over $ 300 million to foreign political parties, leaders and politicians in over twenty countries to exercise its “soft power” and influence their opinion. publishes in its favor. And it is likely that these are “minimal figures” compared to those invested overall by Moscow, as it prepares in the coming months to rely more and more on its means of influence to undermine international sanctions against it.

This was revealed by a senior official of the Biden administration on a conference call, while the State Department announced a cable sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to numerous US embassies and consulates abroad. Several of these are Europe, Africa and South Asia, triggering fears about the Kremlin’s interference in the politics of individual countries. Controversy in Italy, where various parties are asking to “clarify” who would have collected money from the Kremlin.

The “surprise” effect on the eve of the elections

The cable, marked “sensitive”, contains a series of t’salking point that US diplomats will have to raise with host governments about supposed Russian interference. This is declassified information from a US intelligence report, in the wake of what the White House has already done to anticipate and unmask the Kremlin’s moves in Ukraine. Information that has been shared with the governments of the allied countries involved.

The move has sown panic especially in Europe and has come as a possible “September surprise” on the eve of the Italian legislative elections, where part of the political debate focuses on Western sanctions and posture towards Vladimir Putin. The disclosure does not indicate specific Russian targets and, in any case, it is not the first time that US intelligence has denounced a campaign of influence with funding on nationalist, anti-European and far-right parties.

According to an article that appeared in the British newspaper Telegraph in 2016, American intelligence agencies had collected information that would show how the Kremlin was influencing some political parties in Europe. The American Congress had assigned the task of controlling the Russian funding of the last 10 years to European parties to National Intelligence led by James Clapper at the time, a mission still in progress. Even then, the parties involved were not leaked, but political forces in France, the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Italy ended up in the crosshairs of the media, with Matteo Salvini’s League denying any involvement at the time.