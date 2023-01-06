Home World US jobs up in December, unemployment falls to 3.5%
US jobs up in December, unemployment falls to 3.5%

In the US, 223,000 jobs were created in December work more than in November, against analysts’ expectations of 200,000 seats. Last month’s employment (excluding agriculture) report (revised from 263,000 to 256,000) is therefore higher than estimates.

Decline in unemployment

Unemployment fell from 3.6% (revised from an initial 3.7%) to 3.5%, with expectations at 3.7%. Average hourly wages increased 9 cents, 0.27%, to $32.82; compared to a year earlier, they increased by 4.59%.

The average working week decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours. Labor force participation was 62.3%, 1.1 percentage points away from February 2020 levels, before the start of the pandemic coronavirus .

Data review

If the November figure, as mentioned, was revised from 263,000 to 256,000, that of October was brought from 284,000 to 263,000. Employment increased by 4.5 million jobs in 2022, with a monthly average of 375,000, down from 6.7 million in 2021, with a monthly average of 562,000.

In December, employment in the hospitality and entertainment industry, the hardest hit by pandemic , increased by 67,000, with an average monthly increase of 79,000 in 2022, down from 196,000 monthly in 2021; the sector still needs to recover 0.932 million jobs, or 5.5%, compared to February 2020, before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

