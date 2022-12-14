Listen to the audio version of the article

There is an air of crusade against TikTok in the United States. After all, it is a well-known fact that the app owned by the Chinese ByteDance Ltd does not receive great consensus among American regulators. And it dates back to the days when Donald Trump was in the White House, an avowed enemy of the short video social network who almost forced a sale of the app on an American company. Then Trump left, and the situation returned. But TikTok, which remains the fastest growing social network (even in the US) remains an open question. And today the war on the Chinese app is moving on two new fronts.

TikTok first spy?

The first is what Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio sees in the lead, who announced a bipartisan law to ban Tik Tok in the United States and increase pressure on the owner company (ByteDance). The fear is that the app is being used to spy on Americans and censor content. The law would block all transactions from any social media company acting under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio’s office said, adding that the bill was introduced in the House by Republican Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krisnamoorthi.

“It is concerning that rather than encouraging the administration to wrap up its national security review of Tik Tok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically motivated ban that will do nothing to advance US national security,” he said. commented a Tik Tok spokesperson in a statement, adding that the company may continue to brief members of Congress on projects that are “well underway” to “further safeguard our platform in the United States.”

It should be remembered that already a month ago, during a hearing, FBI director Chris Wray said that TikTok increases national security concerns by highlighting the risk that the Chinese government could control social media to influence users or control their devices.

Appeal to Apple and Google

Meanwhile, a group of 15 attorneys general has asked Google and Apple executives to remove TikTok from the content rating that lists the app as appropriate for teenagers. In letters sent to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, state officials, all Republicans, said TikTok contains frequent adult content, including sex and drug use , and can conceivably only qualify for an adult or “17+” audience, and therefore not with the current teen ratings listed on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.