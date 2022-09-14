Home World US lawmakers want licenses to restrict social media platforms – the United States
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham again criticized Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies on Tuesday, and he wants to regulate them in new ways, even considering licensing. Graham revealed that he is working with several senators on a regulatory approach.

During a hearing discussing the Twitter loophole, Graham bluntly said that social media companies have a strong international presence, but have fairly few restrictions on what they can and cannot do. Graham is concerned that the FTC doesn’t seem to have many tools for regulating social media companies.

Social media platforms don’t have a license and no one can sue them. “If you want to drive, you need a driver’s license, and if you want to sell a property, you need a license,” Graham said. What exactly can platforms take down? Graham wants to use a set of rules to bind, and he also wants social platforms to take tougher measures against cybercrime and foreign interference.

“If someone wants to take down your content, you should be able to appeal, there’s an appeals process,” Graham said at the hearing.

