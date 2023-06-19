Home » US media: German bronze sword ‘still sparkling’ when unearthed 3,000 years ago – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

US media: German bronze sword ‘still sparkling’ when unearthed 3,000 years ago – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

U.S. media: 3,000-year-old bronze sword “still shining” when unearthed in Germany_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal China Economic Net Bronze sword unearthed 3,000 years ago in Germany amazes experts-International-International Platter | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Guanghua Daily Germany discovered that the 3,000-year-old sword was well preserved and still shining | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily NewsView full coverage on Google News

See also  Elections in Montenegro | Info

You may also like

A Serbian tourist saved a Romanian woman on...

Killed his wife with a knife, then attacked...

Flood in Emilia Romagna, there is already a...

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Symposium on Digital,...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 18...

Cruelest Horoscope Signs | Fun

Because the world risks a new Cold War....

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 19 June...

Enrollment in secondary school begins | Info

Siniša Mihajlović’s daughter got married Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy