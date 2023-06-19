US media: German bronze sword ‘still sparkling’ when unearthed 3,000 years ago – Xinhua English.news.cn

15
U.S. media: 3,000-year-old bronze sword “still shining” when unearthed in Germany_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal China Economic Net Bronze sword unearthed 3,000 years ago in Germany amazes experts-International-International Platter | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Guanghua Daily Germany discovered that the 3,000-year-old sword was well preserved and still shining | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily NewsView full coverage on Google News