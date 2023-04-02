U.S. media revealed that Trump will be summoned next week: the whole process will not be made public in less than half an hour

Overseas Network, April 2 (Xinhua) According to a report by the US Fox News Network on the 2nd, former US President Trump will be arraigned on April 4. U.S. law enforcement officials have worked out specific arrangements for their arraignments.

Sources revealed to Fox News that Trump is expected to arrive at the New York Superior Court at 100 Central Avenue in Lower Manhattan, New York, at around 11 a.m. local time on April 4, and the arraignment will last 15 to 30 minutes. Law enforcement officers will take strict security measures, and everyone who enters the court will be scanned and searched twice. The court will not deal with other business until the end of Trump’s arraignment, and the entire building will be cleaned and inspected in advance to ensure safety.

Fox News also stated that for security reasons, Trump will not appear in public and will not be handcuffed. Judge Juan Morcon will read the charges against Trump and ask him to plead guilty. The judge previously handled the tax fraud prosecution of Trump’s chief financial officer, Ellen Weisselberg. Details of the indictment against Trump have not been released, but sources have said the indictment includes more than 30 charges related to commercial fraud. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)