Russia's invasion of Ukraine accidentally exposed the shortcomings of the Russian military's old military equipment, which has shaken Russia's dominance in the global low-end weapons market. The American "Foreign Affairs" magazine pointed out that the CCP is planning to replace Russia's position in the low-end arms market, and to establish close relations with the ruling figures of other countries and expand its geopolitical influence, calling on the U.S. policy community and defense industry as soon as possible. Consider countermeasures.

According to a compilation report by the Canada-US Financial Network on October 14, the bimonthly “Foreign Affairs” magazine published by the Council on Foreign Relations published an article discussing the dramatic changes the global low-end arms market is facing.

The article said that in today’s world, the United States dominates the global market for high-end, high-tech weapons, while Russia is the main supplier of lower-tech weapons. In 2022, the market for cheap arms will be dominated by African, Asian and Latin American countries, which will spend a combined $246 billion on defense. The Russian-made T-72 and T-80 tanks, 2S19 152mm self-propelled howitzers, BM-27 “Hurricane” 220mm self-propelled multiple rocket launchers, BM-30 “Tornado” 300mm self-propelled multiple rocket launchers, S-300 missile defense Systems, as well as cheap weapons such as the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and the BTR-70 wheeled armoured vehicle, are not only keen to purchase by low-income countries, including some middle-income countries such as Brazil, India and Thailand that have access to the high-end weapons market, are also Buy in bulk.

However, since the Russian military invaded Ukraine in February, the fact that Russian military equipment needs to be updated, U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, and buyers’ concerns about how Russian equipment will perform on the battlefield have all reduced Russia’s ability to export weapons. With U.S. defense companies generally not competing in the cheap arms market, Russia’s current difficulties have created a market vacuum that China is poised to fill.

“If left unchecked, Beijing could use defense equipment sales to forge closer ties with other countries’ ruling elites and ensure China’s military presence outside China,” the article said, adding that the expansion of China’s foreign arms sales would limit the global presence of the U.S. military mobility, and thereby undermining U.S. influence in the current geostrategic competition.

This article analyzes several main reasons why China may replace Russia to dominate the global low-end arms market:

First, China‘s arms exports are completely transactional and are not affected by human rights issues or regime stability issues. The CCP sells weapons not only for economic returns, but also for the ports and natural resources of the countries receiving the weapons.

Second, China‘s experience as a licensed producer of certain types of Russian military equipment increases its customer appeal in the cheap arms market. For example, after the Chinese government and Russia signed a strategic partnership agreement in 1996, China was authorized to produce Russia’s Su-27SK Flanker fighter.

Third, the CCP has copied Russia’s strategy to produce cheap substitutes for Western high-tech armaments and has diversified its weapons products. And, in addition to selling cheap weapons, China has recently started selling higher-end weapons systems, such as anti-aircraft missiles and JF-17 fighter jets, to key customers.

Fourth, China is now the world’s largest exporter of drones. Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, which used to buy drones from the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States, are now buying pterosaurs and rainbows from China— Type 4 drone.

Fifth, the CCP officially encourages Chinese companies to acquire foreign technology and then “re-innovate”, which reduces development costs and gives them a head start in the cheap weapons market.

Sixth, rare earths are vital to the manufacture of some of the most modern defense equipment, but mining and processing rare earth elements generates large amounts of toxic waste, and China’s lax environmental regulations have allowed it to dominate the global trade in rare earth metals, It can coerce other countries by restricting rare earth sales, including by restricting rare earth exports to the United States and hindering the production of high-end combat systems such as the F-35.

The article further pointed out that after China dominates the low-end arms market, it will use arms sales to expand its geopolitical influence, keep arms recipient governments away from the influence of the United States, and challenge the global mobility of the United States.

The article calls on the U.S. government to change its strategy. Even if U.S. companies do not directly compete in the cheap weapons market, they should help their allies to develop weapons production capabilities, so as to frustrate the CCP’s ambition to dominate the cheap weapons market.

To that end, the U.S. government should reform parts of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) designed to limit the export of military technology. For example: formulate the relevant parameters in the sunset clause of the ITAR to facilitate the export of low-end weapons and allow its partners to start production; to facilitate partnerships between U.S. defense enterprises and foreign defense industries, the U.S. should also establish an application system , to remove ITAR restrictions on individual products.

The article recommends that the U.S. government take measures such as tax cuts and debt write-offs to incentivize U.S. companies and partner countries to jointly produce relatively inexpensive high-quality weapons. For example, it could work with South Korea and India to improve its T-50 “Golden Eagle” advanced trainer and Tejas fighter jets, South Korea’s K9 “Thunder” howitzer and India’s light tanks for the cheap arms market.

“U.S. participation in the cheap arms market will also strengthen its own supply chain and by supporting partner industries, diversifying U.S. defense suppliers, and politically engaging with importers of the cheap arms market,” the article reads. Industrial Base”.

The final article points out that the above-mentioned reform proposals will promote the resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base, while encouraging allies to join the competition in the cheap weapons arms market can strengthen ties with allies, restrain the CCP’s military expansion, and gain a strategic advantage over the CCP.

