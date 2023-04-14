Home World US media: The number of orphans in the United States has increased rapidly in recent years, African Americans are the most affected-News Center-南海网
Overseas Network, April 12 (Xinhua) The US “Capitol Hill” reported on April 12 that the latest data from the US Census Bureau shows that in recent years, the number of orphans in the United States has increased rapidly, and the problem of African-American orphans is the most serious.

According to estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2014, approximately 2 million children in the United States lost one or both parents. The number of orphans in the United States has been growing rapidly in recent years. The latest figures show that 3.2 million children in the United States are now orphaned.

The data also shows that the problem of orphans is the most serious among ethnic minorities in the United States, especially African-American groups. Nearly 10 percent of African-American children lost one or both parents, compared with 4.2 percent of Hispanic and 3.3 percent of white children. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)




