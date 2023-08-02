US media: “The Senate evacuated due to the possible presence of an armed man”. But it was a false alarm

The Senate building at Capitol Hill di Washington was evacuated after the authorities were alerted to the possible presence of a gunman. After the usual checks, the police specified that it was a false alarm. Just in the past few hours Donald Trump – indicted for the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 – pointed the finger at the accusers, trying to galvanize his supporters. “Although he had lost”, according to the indictment Trump “he was determined to stay in power. And so for more than two months after the November 3, 2020 election, he spread lies “that the result of the vote was the result of fraud and that he” had won. False claims, which he knew to be false” but which he “repeated and disseminated” to make them appear “legitimate and create an atmosphere of distrust and anger”.

The alarm comes 24 hours after the ex-president’s expected appearance in court in Washington for his indictment. The city is on high alert and preparing for the arrival of the former president. The searches underway at the Senate building have so far yielded no results and there is no confirmation of any weapons or shots fired. “Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here – the Capitol Hill police had tweeted – If you are inside the Senate buildings, everyone should find a safe place due to the news of an armed man. Note that we have no confirmed reports of gunshots“. Then the alarm stopped.

