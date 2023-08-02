Home » US media: “The Senate evacuated due to the possible presence of an armed man”. But it was a false alarm
World

US media: “The Senate evacuated due to the possible presence of an armed man”. But it was a false alarm

by admin
US media: “The Senate evacuated due to the possible presence of an armed man”. But it was a false alarm

The Senate building at Capitol Hill di Washington was evacuated after the authorities were alerted to the possible presence of a gunman. After the usual checks, the police specified that it was a false alarm. Just in the past few hours Donald Trump – indicted for the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 – pointed the finger at the accusers, trying to galvanize his supporters. “Although he had lost”, according to the indictment Trump “he was determined to stay in power. And so for more than two months after the November 3, 2020 election, he spread lies “that the result of the vote was the result of fraud and that he” had won. False claims, which he knew to be false” but which he “repeated and disseminated” to make them appear “legitimate and create an atmosphere of distrust and anger”.

The alarm comes 24 hours after the ex-president’s expected appearance in court in Washington for his indictment. The city is on high alert and preparing for the arrival of the former president. The searches underway at the Senate building have so far yielded no results and there is no confirmation of any weapons or shots fired. “Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here – the Capitol Hill police had tweeted – If you are inside the Senate buildings, everyone should find a safe place due to the news of an armed man. Note that we have no confirmed reports of gunshots“. Then the alarm stopped.

See also  The Amazon Bestseller "STOP WATCHING FUCKING TV SHOWS!"

Previous Article

Niger, usually ignored, is now on the front pages. When coups touch the colonial legacy

Next article

“There is an armed man”, the US Senate is evacuated: people go out into the street with their hands raised – Video

You may also like

Dušan Alimpijević was arrested at the airport Sport

‘In the US Senate probable false alarm gunman’

International Legal Organizations Express Concern Over Arrest Warrants...

“We want to fight to get to A”

Cuba Implements Electronic Transactions for Salary Payments and...

a launch trailer for the Annihilation Instinct DLC,...

My Louvre is the new book by Editora...

Provisional Registers of Electors Published: Check Your Voter...

Biden’s fanatical pursuit of Israeli-Saudi normalization is a...

Family violence in Surčin | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy