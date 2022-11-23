Home World US media: The superposition of “triple epidemic” has overwhelmed US hospitals and the situation will continue to deteriorate in the next few months – Teller Report Teller Report
US media: The superposition of “triple epidemic” has overwhelmed US hospitals and the situation will continue to deteriorate in the next few months

According to a report by the US “Washington Post” on November 20, due to the superimposed impact of the “triple epidemic” of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and new coronary pneumonia, coupled with the shortage of staff in the medical system and the closure of a large number of nursing homes, hospitals across the United States have been overwhelmed. . Experts believe that the situation will continue to deteriorate in the coming months.

“This isn’t just a problem, it’s a crisis,” said Anne Kribanski, president and chief executive of Mass General Brigham. “We’re caring for patients in the hallways of emergency rooms. We are increasingly unable to properly take care of patients and provide them with the best care.” Anne Kribanski also said that in addition to the shortage of beds, their medical system is also extremely understaffed.

According to reports, in September this year alone, more than 500,000 people in the health care and social service sectors in the United States resigned. According to the American Medical Association, one in five physicians plans to leave the field within two years. The report also mentioned that behind the shortage of manpower in the US medical system is that since the beginning of the new crown pandemic, medical staff have faced more and more violence. According to the American Hospital Association, 44% of nurses have experienced physical violence and 68% have experienced verbal violence. Earlier this month, the American College of Emergency Physicians and 35 other health care associations sent a letter to the federal government urging it to address issues such as emergency room staffing shortages.

