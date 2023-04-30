Home » US media: There have been 174 mass shootings in the United States this year, and people face the terrible reality of being killed at home – yqqlm
US media: There have been 174 mass shootings in the United States this year, and people face the terrible reality of being killed at home – yqqlm

US media: There have been 174 mass shootings in the United States this year, and people face the terrible reality of being killed at home – yqqlm

A mass shooting occurred late at night in Texas, USA on the 28th. (Scene picture)

Overseas Network, April 30 (CNN) reported on April 29 that a mass shooting occurred late at night in Texas, USA on the 28th, killing 5 people including an 8-year-old child. According to US media, so far this year, there have been more than 170 mass shootings in the United States, and Americans face the “horrible reality” of being shot and killed by assault weapons in their own homes.

Police in San Jacinto County, Texas, said an investigation indicated the incident occurred at a residence in the small town of Cleveland. The gunman opened fire with a rifle late at night outside his front yard while drunk, and the victim asked him to stop shooting because a baby was trying to sleep. However, the suspect immediately shot into the neighbor’s house, resulting in the death of four people on the spot, and another person died after being sent to the hospital. The gunman is still at large.

CNN said there have been at least 174 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive website. Chris Brown, president of the Brady Center for the Prevention of Gun Violence, said: “Americans are now not only worried about being confronted with mass shootings at banks, schools, supermarkets or churches, but are also in danger of being shot and killed by assault weapons in their own homes. The dire reality that we will continue to experience until (gun) norms and policies change.” (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

