U.S. Mega Millions lottery jackpot hits $785 million

The U.S. “Mega Millions” lottery issuer stated on December 31, 2022 that due to the fact that the jackpot lottery has not been drawn for many times in a row, the lottery’s jackpot prize will reach 785 million US dollars when it is drawn again on January 3, 2023.

According to the Associated Press, as of December 30, 2022, there have been 22 consecutive lottery draws without a jackpot ticket, and the chance of winning is only one in 302.6 million.

If the jackpot is drawn on January 3, 2023, the winner can only get the full $785 million prize if he chooses to receive the prize in installments every year for the next 29 years. If you choose to receive it at one time, the winner can only get a prize of 395 million US dollars. According to reports, most of the winners choose to receive the bonus in one go.

The “Mega Millions” lottery issuer issued a statement saying that the amount of prize money this time will be the fourth highest since the lottery was issued. The previous three highest record jackpots all exceeded $1 billion. The “Mega Millions” lottery will have a jackpot in July 2022, with a prize amount of US$1.337 billion, the third largest lottery jackpot in American history.

“Mega Millions” lottery tickets are sold in 45 states of the United States, the capital Washington, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only the six numbers on the lottery ticket that exactly match the drawn numbers can win the first prize.