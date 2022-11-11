Home World US midterm elections 2022: The history-making elector and the unfulfilled GOP victory – BBC News
image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Katie Britt was elected as Alabama’s first female senator.

The results of the US midterm elections have been released one after another. While every election victory is something to celebrate, some of them are historic and special. Here are BBC reporter Jessica Sherwood’s list of candidates who have written a new chapter in history in the 2022 US midterm elections so far.

Katie Britt: Alabama’s first female senator

Republican candidate Katie Britt, 40, was elected the first female senator from Alabama, according to calculations by CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Britt, who beat Democratic opponent Will Boyd to the seat, will replace Richard Shelby, who is retiring after 36 years in the Senate.

“I am humbled, honored and grateful for this,” she told supporters.

