November 10, 2022

The results of the US midterm elections have been released one after another. While every election victory is something to celebrate, some of them are historic and special. Here are BBC reporter Jessica Sherwood’s list of candidates who have written a new chapter in history in the 2022 US midterm elections so far.

Katie Britt: Alabama’s first female senator

Republican candidate Katie Britt, 40, was elected the first female senator from Alabama, according to calculations by CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Britt, who beat Democratic opponent Will Boyd to the seat, will replace Richard Shelby, who is retiring after 36 years in the Senate.

“I am humbled, honored and grateful for this,” she told supporters.

Since the first senatorial elections in 1932, the United States has had 58 female senators — out of 100 in the Senate.

Britt also said she would be the first Republican in the Senate with school-age children, so she pledged to build a better future for young people.

Maxwell Frost: 25, first Gen Z congressman

Democrat Maxwell Frost, 25, is projected to win Florida’s 10th congressional district. Born in 1997, he was the first elected Gen Z (Gen, the generation born around the millennium) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He may not be the only Gen Z person elected to the House of Representatives in 2022. Republican Karoline Leavitt is also running in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Maura Healy: The first lesbian elected governor

Maura Healey, a 51-year-old Democrat, is projected to win the Massachusetts gubernatorial election. And she will be the first lesbian elected governor.

Healey defeated Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl. Healey’s victory ended eight years of Republican rule in the state after the previous governor, Charlie Baker, chose not to run for re-election.

Healy is also one of two openly lesbians running for governor this year. The other is Tina Kotek, who is running for governor of Oregon.

Healy was the second female governor of Massachusetts — elected by Republican Jane Swift in 2001.

On the campaign trail, Healey pledged to make childcare more affordable, expand vocational training programs, and was vocal about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade in June, saying she wanted to make her of states have safe and legal abortion options.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Trump press secretary elected governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 40, is better known because she was Trump’s press secretary during the presidency. Projections suggest she will win the election for governor of Arkansas, becoming the state’s first female governor.

She won against Democratic opponent Chris Jones in the Republican-dominated state.

Although she was Arkansas’ first female governor, she was no stranger to the governor’s office, as her father, Mike Huckabee, was the state’s governor from 1996 to 2007.

Wes Moore: Maryland’s first black governor

Democrat Wes Moore, 44, also made history as Maryland’s first black governor. He is only the third black governor in the country’s 246-year history, along with Deval Patrick of Massachusetts and Douglas Wilder of Virginia. See also S&P: China's real estate sales will plummet by 30% | China real estate | China real estate market

Moore is a best-selling author and former leader of the poverty-stricken group Robin Hood.

“I haven’t forgotten that I made history here tonight, but I also know that I’m not the first to try,” he told supporters on Tuesday.

“The most important history for us is the history we and the people of this state will make over the next four years.”

Marquin Mullin: Aboriginal Senator

Republican Markwayne Mullin, 35, was re-elected as Oklahoma’s first Native American senator in nearly 100 years.

The seat has been held by Republicans since 1987.

A member of the Cherokee Tribe, Mullin was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 as a member of the Congressional Native American Caucus.

The last Native American senator was Ben “Nighthorse” Campbell of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. He retired in 2005 after serving two terms in the Senate and three terms in the House of Representatives.

James Rosennell: first transgender male congressman

Democrat James Roesener, 26, was elected as the first openly transgender male congressman in U.S. history.

Rosennell is one of an all-time high number of transgender candidates running this year.

He campaigned for women’s abortion rights, pay equality in New Hampshire, and supported legislation that guaranteed gay rights, including guarantees of same-sex marriage. See also Europe, Ursula von der Leyen in Strasbourg for the State of the Union address

Kathy Hocher: New York State’s First Female Governor

Democrat Kathy Hochul was presumed to be New York’s governor, the state’s first woman elected governor.

Calculations showed she defeated Republican Lee Zeldin in the closest gubernatorial election in 20 years.

Hocher had previously taken over after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment.

In her first full term, she has promised to focus on housing, reducing gun violence and building economic opportunities, and guaranteeing abortion rights.

Delia Ramirez: Latino Congressman

Calculations show Democratic state Representative Delia Ramirez, 39, will be the first Latino congressman elected from Illinois.

That meant she defeated Republican Justin Burau in the state’s 3rd congressional district.

“We made history tonight,” Ramirez told supporters on campaign night. “We broke the glass roof.”

In 2018, Ramirez became the first Guatemalan-American elected to the Illinois House of Representatives. She has fought for affordable housing and guaranteed abortion rights in the state.

image source,Reuters image caption, Former President Trump had predicted a "red storm" in the election.

