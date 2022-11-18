Nancy Pelosi, who has led the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly 20 years, has announced that she will no longer be the House Democratic leader.
At 82, she is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Pelosi will continue to represent her California district in the House.
Currently, Republicans are expected to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections.
Republican Kevin McCarthy (Kevin McCarthy) has won the nomination for the new speaker of the House of Representatives, likely to succeed Pelosi.
“I never imagined that one day I would go from housewife to Speaker of the House,” Pelosi said in a statement on the House floor on Thursday (November 17).
“In the next Congress, I will not be seeking re-election as Democratic leader. Now is the time for a new generation to lead the full membership of the Democratic Party,” she said.
Pelosi will remain speaker until a new Congress takes over in January. She will remain in the House of Representatives until January 2025. She first served in the House of Representatives in 1987.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is widely expected to be the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, which would make him the first black congressional leader in U.S. history.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives is a congressional position detailed in the U.S. Constitution. It is located after the vice president and is the second only post to the president and vice president.
The Speaker and Committee Chairs decide which bills are discussed and voted on. They set the agenda and decide the rules to guide the debate.
Pelosi became House Minority Leader in 2003, and the House Minority Leader leads the House opposition. In 2006, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the first time in more than a decade, and she became the first woman to lead a major party in both houses of Congress.
Four years later, Pelosi was again the minority leader, but returned to the speakership in 2019.
As speaker, Pelosi has played a key role in advancing or blocking the agendas of multiple presidents.
She is widely credited with leading the passage of former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare overhaul and, under current President Joe Biden, bills addressing infrastructure and climate change.
Pelosi has also directly challenged Trump during his presidency, most famously tearing up his State of the Union speech behind his back.
Rumors have swirled about her future after her home was violently broken into last month, resulting in her husband Paul, 82, needing skull surgery.
Lawmakers gave her a standing ovation Thursday as she thanked them for their prayers and spoke of her “beloved partner in life and my pillar.”
She later said she had struggled with “survivor’s guilt” since the attack because her husband was injured “because they were looking for me,” according to The Washington Post.
Pelosi’s former chief of staff John Lawrence told the BBC he wanted Pelosi to play an important role in advising new members of Congress and working with the White House now that the Democrats are once again in the minority.
“There’s never a really good time to leave,” he said. “When you’re on the edge, you want to achieve a lot, and when things go against you, you want to fight back.”
In a statement Thursday, President Biden called Pelosi “the most important Speaker of the House in our history.”
Priceless Assets and Lightning Rods
Anthony Zurcher
Pelosi will go down in history as one of the most influential US congressional leaders. She is an invaluable asset to the Democrats and a formidable opponent to the Republicans.
Her legislative acumen, her impeccable timing and her instincts on the political stage have made her a force on Capitol Hill and a spotlight for criticism.
Her speeches and news conferences were uninspiring, but she has few rivals in her ability to maintain her fractious and often narrow majority in the House on important votes.
But her strength comes at a price. In a way, it is precisely because of these abilities that she has become a badass on the right.
She has deeply controlled the Democratic forces in the House of Representatives for more than 20 years, and has also hindered the growth of young leaders in the House of Representatives.
Now, they finally have a chance. But Pelosi is doing so well, they’re going to have a lot of work to do.