Home World US midterm elections: Pelosi out of House Democratic leadership – BBC News 中文
World

US midterm elections: Pelosi out of House Democratic leadership – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/47DC/production/_127669381_gettyimages-1442266796.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>nancy pelosi

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

nancy pelosi

Nancy Pelosi, who has led the Democratic Party in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly 20 years, has announced that she will no longer be the House Democratic leader.

At 82, she is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi will continue to represent her California district in the House.

Currently, Republicans are expected to regain control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

You may also like

Harassment in the Church, the Baltimore prosecutor’s report:...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: More than 10 million...

Cnn, for Usa bin Salman ‘immune’ in the...

Twitter, Musk: either workaholics or fired. And many...

Mass resignation from Twitter after Elon Musk’s hard...

Missile from North Korea ends up in the...

North Korea launches missile in the Sea of...

On the Maginot of the Dnipro where Russians...

North Korea launches intercontinental missile into Japanese waters....

Demonstration of wolf warrior diplomacy Xi Jinping G20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy