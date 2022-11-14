Anthony Zurcher

BBC correspondent in Washington

2 hours ago

It is now certain that the US Republican Party has lost the midterm elections. Democrats still control the U.S. Senate. Still, why is this important?

Four days after tens of millions of Americans went to the polls, Catherine Cortez Masto’s narrow victory in Nevada late Saturday (Nov. 12) finally gave the A national political duel brought decisive results.

Democrats currently hold a 50-49 lead in the U.S. Senate race. Even if the Republicans won the remaining Georgia Senate race, Vice President Kamala Harris has a run-off vote.

Of course, this has been the case for the past two years. That sets the stage for President Biden to fill federal court vacancies with his nominees for the next two years, largely as he sees fit.

On top of that, if a Supreme Court seat is left vacant by the unexpected retirement or death of a justice, Republicans won’t be able to block Biden’s nominee. Democrats remember 2016, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, blocked a hearing on the Obama nominee.

A victory in Nevada means that the Dec. 6 vote in the Georgia senator is no longer a key battle for control of the Senate. But Biden said Democrats "could only be better" with 51 seats. The extra buffer would certainly make it easier to manage a majority, and it would help in 2024, when Democrats need to defend more threatened seats.

While uncertain, Republicans could still control the House with a narrow majority, causing all kinds of trouble for the president.

His legislative agenda is dead, and more aggressive Republican oversight awaits, but even there is a silver lining: that his political opponents cannot manage effectively due to internal discord.

The consequences of this historic midterm election result are still being felt.

Biden’s position in the party has been consolidated. His advisers now speak more confidently about his intentions to seek re-election. His former rivals, such as liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have praised him.

“This victory belongs to Joe Biden,” she said on Sunday. “The president has taken us to a position where every candidate up and down is talking about what the Democrats are fighting for and what we’re delivering.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s political future has suffered a setback, although it remains to be seen how long the setback will last.

A day after Democrats won the U.S. Senate, and as they continue to win swing races in the House, some Republicans have stepped into the camera and put the blame directly on Trump.

In general, though, they may be the same people who have often criticized the former president in the past.

Senator Bill Cassidy, who said Trump-backed candidates had "underperformed" in the midterm elections, voted for a conviction in the former president's second impeachment trial. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said the former president cost the GOP in the recent election by voting for 'Ronald Reagan' in the 2020 presidential election (the deceased former US president), not Trump.

The real test will be whether longtime Trump allies, such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus or prominent Republican governors, will attack him. .

Will they find other things to do (to avoid him) when Trump holds rallies in their states? Will they keep silent if Trump runs for president? Do they risk angering Trump if they don’t support Trump enough? At least so far, there are no such signs.

According to recent reports, the former president’s allies are pushing Republicans interested in leadership positions in Congress to publicly support Trump’s presidential ambitions.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York has already done so. If more follow suit, it could show that, despite recent events, ambitious Republican politicians still believe that their path to success depends on the former president’s good fortune.

Compared to just a week ago, the political situation in the United States looks very different.