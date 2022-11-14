Home World US midterm elections: Why Democrats win Senate control matters – BBC News
US midterm elections: Why Democrats win Senate control matters – BBC News
  • Anthony Zurcher
  • BBC correspondent in Washington

image source,Reuters

It is now certain that the US Republican Party has lost the midterm elections. Democrats still control the U.S. Senate. Still, why is this important?

Four days after tens of millions of Americans went to the polls, Catherine Cortez Masto’s narrow victory in Nevada late Saturday (Nov. 12) finally gave the A national political duel brought decisive results.

Democrats currently hold a 50-49 lead in the U.S. Senate race. Even if the Republicans won the remaining Georgia Senate race, Vice President Kamala Harris has a run-off vote.

Of course, this has been the case for the past two years. That sets the stage for President Biden to fill federal court vacancies with his nominees for the next two years, largely as he sees fit.

