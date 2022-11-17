Home World US midterms: Republicans narrowly win House – BBC News 中文
The BBC’s partner in the US, CBS, predicts that a week after the midterm elections, Republicans have secured the 218 seats needed for a majority in the House of Representatives.

Although the Republicans have a very small lead in the House of Representatives, it is enough to delay President Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

Democrats will retain control of the Senate when the new Congress gathers in January.

Republicans, who had hoped to win back control of both houses of Congress, underperformed expectations in last week’s midterm elections.

