Democrat Raphael Warnock delivered his victory speech.

The marathon US midterm elections have finally come to an end. Democrats have secured a majority in the Senate, which would make it easier for President Joe Biden to remain in office for the next two years.

US President Joe Biden has called to congratulate the winner. Voters in Georgia “stand up for our democracy” and they “sent a good guy back to the Senate,” he tweeted.

This is the latest development after the runoff election in the swing state of Georgia on the evening of December 6. The state failed to decide on the Senate seat on Election Day, Nov. 8, and both African-American candidates fell short of 50% support, so voters went to the second round.

In this close race, both parties have poured huge sums of money, reportedly in the tens of millions of dollars. In the end, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker to become the state’s first African-American senator to win a six-year term.

