image source,EPA image captiontext, Democrat Raphael Warnock delivered his victory speech.

The marathon US midterm elections have finally come to an end. Democrats have secured a majority in the Senate, which would make it easier for President Joe Biden to remain in office for the next two years.

US President Joe Biden has called to congratulate the winner. Voters in Georgia “stand up for our democracy” and they “sent a good guy back to the Senate,” he tweeted.

This is the latest development after the runoff election in the swing state of Georgia on the evening of December 6. The state failed to decide on the Senate seat on Election Day, Nov. 8, and both African-American candidates fell short of 50% support, so voters went to the second round.

In this close race, both parties have poured huge sums of money, reportedly in the tens of millions of dollars. In the end, Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker to become the state’s first African-American senator to win a six-year term.

A victorious Warnock will begin his six-year term.

what a democratic majority means

image source,Reuters image captiontext, A man votes in Georgia.

The Democrats currently hold a majority of 51 seats in the Senate, compared to the Republicans’ 49 seats.

Democrats held on to seats in key battleground states in November’s midterm elections, holding a majority in the Senate. The victory in Warnock, Georgia gave the Democrats an extra seat.

Vice President Kamala Harris no longer needs to cast a tiebreaker vote. The U.S. Constitution stipulates that the vice president can cast a vote in the case of a tie to determine the ultimate ownership of control.

Under the current structure, the Democrats can bypass Republican obstacles and control the powerful Senate committees, making it easier for Biden to make administrative and judicial appointments.

Democrats are expected to step up the pace and appoint liberal judges to federal courts.

More importantly, if a Supreme Court justice unexpectedly retires or dies, Republicans will not be able to prevent Biden from proposing a candidate for this seat.

further blow to trump

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Republican Herschel Walker (right) shakes hands with Trump (left) at a rally in Georgia in September 2021.

Republican Walker’s defeat was a fresh blow for Trump. Most of the candidates he supported failed in the midterm elections.

Walker is a former NFL player who has been endorsed by Trump.

The election has been controversial.Walker faces multiple allegations that he fathered children with multiple women and allegedly paid a girlfriend to have an abortion, which he denies。And Republican policy bans abortion altogether.

Walker’s defeat calls into question Trump’s political judgment. Trump announced his re-election bid for the presidency three weeks ago.

His opponent, Warnock, is a pastor who has served since 2005 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized. Warnock is the youngest senior pastor in the history of the church, which has become synonymous with the fight for civil rights in African-American history.

Georgia’s Transformation

image source,Reuters image captiontext, Georgia voters congratulated Warnock on his victory.

For Georgia, Warnock's win means Democrats will remain competitive here and give the Democratic candidate a slight edge in the 2024 presidential election to help capture the state's 16 Electoral College votes.

In 2020, Georgia played a key role in Biden’s victory, leaning toward the Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Georgia is very conservative. In this year’s midterm elections, Republicans swept nearly all major state-level jobs, including the governorship, and took control of the state legislature.