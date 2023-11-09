US Military Bombs Syria Facility Allegedly Used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

US Strikes Facility in Syria Allegedly Used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and “Affiliated Groups”

In response to weeks of attacks by pro-Iran militias against US bases in Syria and Iraq, the United States has conducted a military bombing of a facility in Syria, resulting in the deaths of around ten people. The attack targeted a facility believed to be used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and “affiliated groups.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the bombings in the province of Deir Ezzor have resulted in nine deaths, with the possibility of an increase in the death toll as there are several injured individuals, some in serious condition. Iran has not yet commented on the incident.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the bombing and attributed it to a series of attacks against Americans in Iraq and Syria. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the bombing was carried out in self-defense and ordered by President Joe Biden, targeting a weapons warehouse.

In response, the Iranian permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Said Iravani, rejected Washington’s accusations of Iran’s involvement in attacks against US soldiers and criticized the US military actions in Syria, calling them illegal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated that Washington is not seeking a conflict with Iran but will take necessary measures to protect American personnel in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi militia Islamic Resistance of Iraq, supported by Iran, has claimed responsibility for a drone attack against a US installation in Iraq. The situation remains tense as the US continues to carry out missions against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

As the situation escalates, both the United States and Iran are attempting to defend their actions and personnel in the region. It remains to be seen how the ongoing conflict will develop in the coming days.

