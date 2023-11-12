Home » US military plane crashes in the Mediterranean: 5 soldiers killed
World

US military plane crashes in the Mediterranean: 5 soldiers killed

by admin
US military plane crashes in the Mediterranean: 5 soldiers killed

Five American servicemen were killed when their plane crashed in Eastern Mediterranean during an exercise. This was announced by the United States European Command, without specifying the type of aircraft o where it flew from. The United States they deployed a carrier strike group to the area as part of efforts to prevent war between Israel e Hamas turns into a regional conflict.

The photo is from the archive

The article US military plane crashes in the Mediterranean: 5 soldiers dead comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

