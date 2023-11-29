Home » US military plane-helicopter with 8 Marines on board crashed off the coast of Japan
US military plane-helicopter with 8 Marines on board crashed off the coast of Japan

US military plane-helicopter with 8 Marines on board crashed off the coast of Japan

A US military plane V-22 Osprey with on board eight people crashed off the west coast of Japan. This was announced by the Japanese Coast Guard, which has not yet provided information on the status of the passengers. The accident occurred at 2.47pm local (6.47 Italian time) near the Japanese island of Yakushimasouth of the country’s main archipelago.

The Osprey is a convertiplano, an aircraft that can fly as both a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft. It is owned by the US Marines and operated jointly with the Japan Self-Defense Forces for exercises in the Pacific. In recent times their use has been widespread Japan has been contested by public opinion, with several military analysts giving them special consideration subjects a accidents.

A claim rejected by the US military and Japan, who consider them safe. Last August another US Osprey crashed off the coast of Australian coasts while transporting troops for a military exercise. They died in the crash be marines.

