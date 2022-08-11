The Department of Justice will make the search warrant public, given the substantial public interest. Justice Minister Merrick Garland said about the FBI blitz at Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Garland says he personally authorized the decision to seek a search warrant for the mansion. “Agents and officials of the Justice Department were unjustly attacked. They are patriots who sacrifice themselves for the good of the country. I am honored to work alongside them, ”she added.

It was former President Donald Trump, “as is his right”, to report the search in the Mar-a-Lago, Garland explained, implying that otherwise the operation would have maintained greater confidentiality. “Much of our work takes place out of the public eye to protect the privacy of citizens and the integrity of the investigation.”

“The search warrant was authorized by a federal court,” he told reporters, explaining that “copies of the warrant” were “handed over on the day of the search to the former president’s lawyer who was on site during the search.”