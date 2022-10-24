Three dead. This is the tragic toll, made known by the St. Louis police, of what happened in a high school in Missouri, where a gunman shot and killed two women before being killed by the police himself. The shooting took place just after 9 this morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School: the attacker suddenly entered the institute and the students barricaded the doors of the classrooms. Some huddled in some corner of the building, others broke through the windows and ran outside in search of safety. And salvation. Within minutes, the school was surrounded by dozens of police vehicles that “quickly stopped” the assailant.

(ap)

It is – have made it known the police – of a boy of about 20 years. His name has not yet been disclosed, as well as that of the people killed, and the motive for the attack is also unknown. Police Commissioner Michael Sack also refused to say whether one of the victims was a teacher during a press briefing.

(ap)

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre commented on what happened as “senseless violence”. And she stressed: “We need more actions to stop the violence of firearms.”