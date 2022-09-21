Home World US, New York prosecutor sues Trump for fraud and asks for $ 250 million
World

US, New York prosecutor sues Trump for fraud and asks for $ 250 million

by admin
US, New York prosecutor sues Trump for fraud and asks for $ 250 million

After a three-year investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued former US President Donald Trump and his company (Trump Organization) on fraud charges. The former president is accused of inflating his company’s asset valuations by billions of dollars. The request is for $ 250 million in compensation and a ban on Trump from running companies in New York State.

The civil lawsuit was also filed against his three adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, and against two former Trump Organization managers, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney. According to James, the fraud touched all aspects of Trump’s business, including his properties and his golf clubs.

Days ago, the prosecutor refused to reach an agreement with Trump to resolve the investigation. James says she is convinced that the former president and her company have violated several state criminal laws and “plausibly” even federal ones. Precisely for this reason, the prosecutor – who does not have the authority to file criminal charges – will report the findings of the investigation to the federal authorities in Manhattan. According to the spokesmen of the former US president, the cause would be the result exclusively of “political persecution”.

Find out more
See also  Russia's increasing number of confirmed cases and deaths both hit record highs, WHO says the number of true infections in Africa may reach 59 million

You may also like

Mark Zuckerberg expecting the third child, the announcement...

Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wants to...

Biden’s speech at the UN: “Putin wanted war”

China’s economic data seems to be picking up,...

Putin’s X-ray speech: this is why the real...

Cold air with more precipitation in southwest my...

Draghi at the UN today to attend Biden...

Japan and South Korea to attend the United...

Don’t be fooled by “net celebrity salt”_China Economic...

United States, the return of syphilis: + 26%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy