After a three-year investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued former US President Donald Trump and his company (Trump Organization) on fraud charges. The former president is accused of inflating his company’s asset valuations by billions of dollars. The request is for $ 250 million in compensation and a ban on Trump from running companies in New York State.

The civil lawsuit was also filed against his three adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump, and against two former Trump Organization managers, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney. According to James, the fraud touched all aspects of Trump’s business, including his properties and his golf clubs.

Days ago, the prosecutor refused to reach an agreement with Trump to resolve the investigation. James says she is convinced that the former president and her company have violated several state criminal laws and “plausibly” even federal ones. Precisely for this reason, the prosecutor – who does not have the authority to file criminal charges – will report the findings of the investigation to the federal authorities in Manhattan. According to the spokesmen of the former US president, the cause would be the result exclusively of “political persecution”.