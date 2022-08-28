[Epoch Times, August 28, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu comprehensive report) Two U.S. Navy warships are sailing in international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is the first of its kind since U.S.-China tensions escalated.

In recent years, U.S. warships, as well as those from allies such as Britain and Canada, have frequently sailed through the Taiwan Strait, drawing Beijing’s ire.

When Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the CCP was furious and immediately held military exercises near Taiwan, which are still going on today.

The U.S. Navy’s Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Chancellorsville and USS Antietam (USS Chancellorsville), officials said on Saturday (August 27) on condition of anonymity USS Antietam) is carrying out operations that are still in progress.

Operations across the Taiwan Strait typically take eight to 12 hours to complete and are closely tracked by the Chinese military.

About a week after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, five other U.S. lawmakers followed suit, and the Chinese military responded with more drills near the island.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a member of the U.S. Senate Commerce and Armed Services Committee, arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, the third visit by U.S. dignitaries this month in defiance of Beijing’s grievances.

After Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the CCP’s military exercises around Taiwan escalating the situation, Pentagon and White House officials have repeatedly reiterated that they will send U.S. ships to conduct routine navigation operations in the Taiwan Strait under international law.

At a Pentagon briefing in support of Ukraine on Wednesday, the Defense Department’s undersecretary for defense policy, Colin Kahl, told reporters that the United States remains committed to defending a stable, free and open Indo-Pacific. and will continue to conduct air and sea operations, including freedom of navigation operations, Taiwan Strait transit and other activities, in accordance with international law.

On August 12, Kurt Campbell, White House Indo-Pacific affairs coordinator, said on a media conference call that the United States will transit the airspace and waters of the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks. He also said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is in line with the one-China policy of the United States, and the CCP has “overreacted” to this, and has used the pretext to increase pressure on Taiwan in an attempt to change the status quo and endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region.

On August 4, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a White House briefing, “We will be conducting routine air and Transit by sea, again in line with our longstanding practice of defending freedom of the seas and international law.”

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has a legal obligation to provide Taiwan with means of self-defense.

The CCP has never ruled out the possibility of using force to control Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government says that the People’s Republic of China (CCP) has never ruled Taiwan and therefore has no right to claim it, and that only its 23 million people can decide their future.

