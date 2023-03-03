Home World US Open announced about Djokovic | Sports
A completely unexpected move by the US Open and the US Tennis Association, which supported Novak Djokovic in his intention to play in Indian Wells and Miami.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic sent special documentation in order to get the right to enter the United States and play in Indian Wells and Miami, even though he was not vaccinated against the corona virus, and now he has received unexpected support. Grand Slam tournament The US Open and the US Tennis Association supported Novak Djokovic and they asked the American authorities to let the Serbian tennis player into the country!

They announced themselves on the official Twitter account and gave an unexpected “wind at the back” to Novak Djokovic, even though he couldn’t even play at the US Open in August and September last year for the same reason.

“Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest champions our sport has ever seen. The US Open and the US Tennis Association hope Novak Djokovic’s plea to enter the country is successful. Fans hope to see him at tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami,” they said tonight from the US Open on Twitter.

Let us remind you that Novak Djokovic cannot enter the USA because non-American citizens who have not been vaccinated against the corona virus are not allowed to enter this country. The ban will be officially lifted on May 11, but tournaments will be played in March.

That is why Novak Djokovic submitted a request to be granted an exemption and to enter the USA earlier, since he does not pose a danger to the country as he is not vaccinated against the corona virus. So far, there has been no positive response, and we will see if the US Open appeal will influence the decision.

