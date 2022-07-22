Original title: US President Biden diagnosed with new crown Germany has confirmed more than 30 million cases

China News Agency, Beijing, July 22. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 18:12 CET on the 21st, more than 1.01 million new confirmed cases of the new crown were added in a single day in the world, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 564,126,546. There were 6,371,354 deaths from the new crown.

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 9:21 on the 22nd, Beijing time, there were 56,770,7912 confirmed cases and 6,380,348 deaths worldwide.

Americas: US President Biden diagnosed with new crown

According to data released by Johns Hopkins University at 9:21 on the 22nd, Beijing time, the cumulative number of confirmed new crown cases in the United States exceeded 90 million, and the cumulative number of deaths was 1,026,282. The state with the most cumulative confirmed cases in the United States is California, with more than 10.51 million cases.

The data also shows that the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the United States exceeded 10 million on November 9, 2020, more than 50 million on December 13, 2021, more than 70 million on January 21, 2022, and more than 8,000 on March 29, 2022. million cases.

According to a statement released by the White House on the 21st, US President Biden tested positive for the new crown that day. Biden has taken new crown antiviral drugs and will be quarantined in the White House and continue to perform his full duties.

The last time Biden was tested for the new crown was on the 19th, and the test result at that time was negative. Biden went to Massachusetts on the 20th to speak on climate change issues such as global warming.

Reuters said that Biden, 79, is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. He released a video on the day of the diagnosis, saying that he had been fully vaccinated against the new crown and received two additional doses of booster shots. He is now in good condition and will continue to perform his duties. According to US media reports, as of that day, Biden’s close contacts had all tested negative for the new crown.

Europe: The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Germany exceeds 30 million

According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute, the German disease control agency, on the 21st, more than 136,000 new cases were diagnosed in the country in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 30 million; 177 new deaths were added in a single day, and the cumulative number of deaths was 142,948. Germany’s new crown incidence index (an average of seven-day cumulative new diagnoses per 100,000 people) used to monitor the severity of the epidemic rose to 740.3 on the same day.

German Health Minister Lauterbach said recently that many people in Germany have antibodies, which means that the new crown epidemic is about to end is a wrong view. The existence of antibodies does not guarantee protection from infection, and may even lead to fatal risks. According to German official statistics, about 76.2% of the total German population has been fully vaccinated, and about 61.8% have received booster shots.

According to data released by the French public health department on the 21st, as of the afternoon of the same day, more than 80,000 new cases were diagnosed in France in a single day, with a total of 32,576,776 confirmed cases; 133 new deaths and a total of 151,237 deaths.

According to a report from the Russian Epidemic Prevention Command on the 21st, 6,391 new cases were diagnosed in Russia in a single day, with a total of 18,511,120 confirmed cases; 42 new deaths were added, and a total of 382,039 deaths.

Asia: Japan’s daily increase in confirmed cases hits a new high since the outbreak

According to the statistics of the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, on the 21st, more than 180,000 new cases were diagnosed in Japan in a single day, setting a new high since the outbreak of the epidemic for two consecutive days. The newly confirmed cases in Tokyo exceeded 30,000 for the first time on the 21st, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government raised the medical alert level to the highest level.

An expert group from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on the 21st that the number of newly infected people in the country in the last week was 1.72 times that of the previous week, and it is expected that the daily increase in confirmed cases will hit a new high in the future. Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases estimated on the same day that infections of the BA.5 subtype of the Omicron strain had accounted for 96% of confirmed cases in Japan this week.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, as of the 20th, about 800,000 infected people across Japan have been hospitalized or quarantined at home, much higher than about 160,000 on July 1 this year.

According to data released on the official website of the South Korean Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters on the 22nd, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had newly confirmed 68,632 cases and 31 new deaths in a single day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases had reached 19,077,659. (Finish)

