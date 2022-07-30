Home World US President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again to restart isolation treatment – the United States
US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday after testing negative for the virus for several days, doctors revealed today.But he had no new symptoms and “continues to feel fine,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo shared by the White House. But he will still “restart strict isolation procedures,” the president’s doctor wrote.

O’Connor has previously warned of the potential for a “rebound” of positive test results, a not-so-uncommon phenomenon for a small group of patients like Biden who are using the antiviral drug Paxlovid as a treatment.

Biden has therefore “increased the frequency of his testing, both to protect those around him and to ensure early detection of any resurgence of viral replication,” O’Connor wrote in his latest memo, made public Saturday afternoon.

The president tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but tested positive for an antigen test Saturday morning. “This fact represents the existence of ‘rebound’ positivity,” O’Connor wrote.

